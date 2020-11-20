WASHINGTON, D.C. — Walking between orientation activities in the nation's capital as a U.S. representative-elect, Blake Moore took in his surroundings.
"I am walking between the Cannon building and the U.S. Capitol," he said. "What a deal!"
Moore, who won the 1st District U.S. House seat in voting culminating Nov. 3, will replace U.S. Rep. Rob Bishop, who didn't seek reelection after nine terms in the post. He's started the transition to the new position and spent part of this past week in Washington, D.C., participating in varied orientation programs as a freshman lawmaker to get up to speed on what to expect. Swearing-in will be in early January, when Moore, a Republican from Salt Lake City, takes over from Bishop, a Brigham City GOPer.
Thus far, Moore has attended group gatherings focused on things like rules of procedure on the House floor, House ethics, managing district and Washington, D.C., offices and more. He's also in the process of hiring staffers to help him as he eases into the role as legislator. The House race was his first bid for public office — he beat Democrat Darren Parry by a 69.6%-30.4% margin — and it's all been somewhat surreal, he said, recalling a recent meeting with a would-be staffer.
"I'm sitting there doing it from the Capitol rotunda, with all of the statues and the dome and all the history. It's been a unique experience, something I'm really grateful for," Moore said. Most recently, Moore has served as a principal in the Cicero Group, a management consulting firm in Salt Lake City. Before that, he worked in the U.S. foreign service in Southeast Asia, including China.
It's serious stuff, though, and he said one of the first pressing issues when the 117th Congress starts next January will be dealing with the distribution of a possible COVID-19 vaccine and COVID-19 relief. More generally, he expressed hope of chipping away at the partisan divide in Washington, D.C.
"My job is to have a productive relationship with whomever I'm put in front of. If that's a Republican senator, a Democratic House member, Republican or Democrat in the White House, I'm going to work that productive relationship," he said. He's also eager to convey why "my conservative values are so good for the country."
The majority for House Democrats will be among the narrowest of recent years, which Moore hopes bodes for "some opportunities for productivity," that is, bipartisan cooperation, he said. "I look at it positively. I've always been an optimist. I think it's going to provide some unique opportunities to work together."
More immediately though, he's learning the ropes of being a U.S. House member and absorbing the environs of the Washington, D.C., power structure. He's met with Bishop, 2nd District U.S. Rep. Chris Stewart, 4th District U.S. Rep.-elect Burgess Owens and the rest of Utah's federal delegation. Bishop, in particular, has offered up some key advice.
"He's been here 18 years. He knows how things work. He knows the issues well. I appreciate his guidance and advice in multiple areas," Moore said.
An office assignment in the Cannon House Office Building, where U.S. representatives' offices are located, comes later, as do committee assignments. He'd like a spot on the House Armed Services Committee, though as a freshman he's at the bottom of the ladder in seniority. "As a freshman, you're not guaranteed really anything. It's just important to make sure that they know what you like to do, what's important to your district, where you can fit," he said.
Accordingly, for now he busies himself with pulling together a team, getting a district office together and more. He aims to keep close tabs with constituents, splitting time between Utah and Washington, D.C. "It'll be a lot of back and forth and a lot of town halls and interaction with the community," Moore said.
The 1st District covers Weber County, northern Davis County and eight other counties in Northern and Northeastern Utah.