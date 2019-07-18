U.S. Rep. Rob Bishop, who serves northern Utah, is mulling running again for the House in 2020, though he had previously said his current term would be his last, according to news reports on Thursday, July 18, 2019. In this June 10, 2019, he speaks at a ceremony to rename the Northern Utah Vet Center after Brent Taylor, who was killed last November while serving in Afghanistan with the Utah Army National Guard.