WASHINGTON, D.C. — Maybe it's not the end of U.S. Rep. Rob Bishop's tenure in the House of Representatives after all.
Bishop has told the Deseret News and Politico that he's considering another run for the 1st District House seat, which covers Weber County, northern Davis County and eight other counties in northern and northeastern Utah.
"I really was blown away by the number and the kinds of people who were asking me to do it either one more time or two more times," Bishop told Politico, according to a tweet from Anthony Adragna, a reporter for the Washington, D.C., political news organization.
Bishop, first elected to the U.S. House in 2002 and now in his ninth term, had told a crowd at a town hall meeting in Layton on Aug. 26, 2017, that presuming he won re-election in the 2018 vote — which he did — he wouldn't run again for the post after that. That is, his current term through 2020 would be it.
"When that's done, I'm done," he had said.
Now, Bishop, a Republican from Brigham City, is considering running again in 2020, and the Deseret News and Politico have reported he'll make a decision by the end of July.
Weighing in his decision, Bishop said, will be optics of having said he wouldn't run again and now backtracking and saying he will run after all. "I would hope people not think of me as another political liar who does not keep his word. That does weigh on me," he told the Deseret News.
Other factors figuring in the decision are the potential pool of replacement candidates willing to run for his spot in 2020 if he bows out and supporters' calls for him to stay stemming from his seat on the House Armed Services Committee, the Deseret News reported.
Bishop's office didn't immediately respond to Standard-Examiner queries for reaction. But on the eve of his win in the 2018 election in November, he stuck by his decision to step down after the ninth term ends.
"Two years from now I probably won't be ready to go, but I have to," he said. "I still think that's the opportune time for me."
During the 2018 campaign, he had told the Standard-Examiner he would potentially return to education in some capacity after his House tenure. Bishop taught high school history and also served in the Utah House before his election to the U.S. House. More recently, he's been mentioned as a possible Utah gubernatorial candidate in 2020.
Bishop, a conservative in a conservative district, would potentially have an easy time winning another term. He garnered 61.6% of the vote in the 2018 vote, followed by Democrat Lee Castillo, who won 24.9%. In his eight bids before that, he also won by landslide-like margins, mustering between 60.9% and 71.5% of the general election vote, according to state election data.
Figuring in earlier plans not to run after 2018 were rules limiting the number of terms he could serve as chairman of the House Committee on Natural Resources. He served two terms through 2018 and would have started his third and final one this year but Democrats won the majority in the House last year and the top slot went to a Democrat, Rep. Raul Grijalva of Arizona.