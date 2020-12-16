WASHINGTON, D.C. — During his time in Washington, D.C., one of U.S. Rep. Rob Bishop's key goals has been limiting his own power as a lawmaker.
“Everything I did was to try to push the idea of federalism, so the federal government doesn’t control as much of your life," he said. "I want to be able to do less to people when I leave than what I was able to do when I came in."
Working to keep your own power in check may seem anomalous for someone serving in the halls of power in the nation's capital. But as Bishop explains it, it's been core to his service — scaling back power at the federal level and putting more influence in the hands of state and local officials.
In many cases, if the federal government "would simply partner with local and state government instead of telling them what to do, people would have a much better existence," he said. "And that's what I was trying to do and I think the things I was able to accomplish moved us in that direction."
Bishop, a Republican from Brigham City, is nearing the end of his tenure in the U.S. House. After nine terms, he didn't seek reelection this past cycle and he's got a little over three weeks left in office. Republican Blake Moore won election last month to the deep-red 1st District post serving Northern Utah and, according to the U.S. House calender, he's to be sworn into office on Jan. 3, the first day of the 117th Congress.
Bishop, who suffered a minor stroke earlier this month but says he's on the mend, still isn't exactly sure what he'll do once he leaves Congress. He started in the post in 2003 and before that served 16 years in the Utah House, two of those as House speaker. Earlier this year, he ran as lieutenant governor on the ticket of gubernatorial hopeful Thomas Wright, who lost in the GOP primary last June.
"To be honest, this is the first time since I was 25 that I don't know what I'm going to do next or what I want to do," Bishop said, speaking by phone from Washington, D.C., with the Standard-Examiner. "I would hope there's still an opportunity to do things. I would love to teach somewhere. I would be more than happy to try and help people."
He endorsed Moore but refrained from offering advice to the incoming lawmaker, who won on his first try for public office and had worked for a Salt Lake City management consulting firm. Moore, 40, represents a break generationally from Bishop, 69. But both espouse deeply conservative viewpoints.
"I'm not going to offer anything because that's pretty arrogant on my part," Bishop said. "But I have said that if there's anything I can do to be of assistance, just reach out to me and I'll do the best that I can."
Bishop, who put a big focus as a congressman on advocating for Hill Air Force Base, also steered clear of offering predictions on what to expect from Moore. "Time will tell," he said, recalling his predecessor in the U.S. House seat. "That's probably what Jim Hansen was thinking about me when I replaced him as well."
Whatever the case, Bishop is generating plenty of accolades as the sun sets on his congressional career. Utah's two Republican U.S. Senators, Mitt Romney and Mike Lee, lauded him earlier this month in addresses on the U.S. Senate floor.
"Congressman Rob Bishop has earned his place among the greats in Utah political history and we thank him for his service," Romney said.
Among other things, Romney cited Bishop's efforts advocating for Hill Air Force Base and, more generally, for the U.S. defense. Accordingly, Romney plans to introduce legislation next year to rename the Utah Test and Training Range, used to test and evaluate weapons, the Bishop Utah Test and Training Range.
Lee cited Bishop's willingness to put in the hard work to understand and address an issue. "And that has characterized Rob's time in Congress as a whole — doggedly, thoughtfully and honestly working for Utahns' best interests," Lee said.
Democrat Jamie Cheek, who unsuccessfully vied in the Democratic primary last June for the 1st District seat, offered Bishop thanks for his years of public service, shying from overt partisan jabs. "Being a congressional representative is a tough job and he has done it for a long time," she said.
However, she lamented what she sees as the sharpening partisan divide in Congress that has evolved during Bishop's years in office. The solution, she went on, "is to look at issues affecting everyday Americans and working on improving their lives rather than focusing on the partisan divide."
'A BUNCH OF CROCK'
Bishop, while an outspoken GOPer, said he prided himself as a lawmaker for being "a workhorse" on issues. He downplays contentions that partisanship and bickering between Democrats and Republicans are growing and becoming more and more pronounced. "People love to write about how uncivil everything is and how partisan everything is. To me, that's a bunch of crock," he said.
Indeed, while critical of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, a Democrat from California, for what he says is her "chaotic" leadership, he maintains that lawmakers can and do come together "in one way or another" to solve problems. He offered praise, kind of, for U.S. Rep. Raul Grijalva, a Democrat from Arizona who Bishop worked with frequently on the House Natural Resources Committee.
"I've always said if I wanted a neighbor, I'd want him. He's as sarcastic as I am. We dislike the same members. He is funny," Bishop said. "I would never want him on the town council because he's crazy as hell as far as his philosophy and policies. But as a person, we get along extremely well."
As for issues, advocating for Hill Air Force Base was always big for Bishop. The Davis County facility is a key defense outpost and big economic driver in the region. The support in the community for Hill, though, made it easier for him and other advocates. "It's really the people of Utah that made it successful for us to fight for them back here in Washington," he said.
He lamented the inability to reach consensus on public lands issues. Broadly, Bishop espouses easing of restrictions on public land, more local control, while others have fiercely pushed to restrict activity on public land to safeguard its unspoiled nature. "We failed. We were not able to get people just to finally get in and realize there's plenty of room out there for recreation and wilderness and economic development. So that bothered me," Bishop said.
On the positive side, he cited successful efforts to push back against federal government involvement in local education. He also cited efforts to extend an emergency airstrip at Dugway Proving Ground at the Michael Army Airfield in Tooele County and to keep a fuel consortium from placing nuclear fuel rods above ground near a training range.
Many accomplishments don't land on the front page of newspapers or in nightly television newscasts. And those, frequently, were among his proudest achievements.
"I pride myself that I didn't actually try to go after headlines for everything that we were doing," Bishop said. Rather, he said, he put the focus on action, weathering critics who would say what he was trying to do was impossible "and then getting it done anyway. That is the greatest satisfaction."