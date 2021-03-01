WASHINGTON, D.C. — If you want to hear from U.S. Rep. Blake Moore, you'll have a chance on Tuesday.
Utah's 1st District representative to the U.S. House will hold a telephonic town hall meeting from 7-8 p.m. Tuesday. To take part, call 833-305-1678. Instructions will be provided on how to ask questions for those who have them.
Moore is holding the telephonic gathering "to discuss COVID-19 relief, legislative priorities, his first months in Washington and more. All are welcome to dial in and participate," his office said in a statement.
Moore, a Republican from Salt Lake City, was elected to the U.S. House seat last November. He replaced U.S. Rep. Rob Bishop, who didn't seek reelection last year after nine terms in the post.