WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Rep. Blake Moore will be serving on a pair of subcommittees strongly relevant to Hill Air Force Base.
He's been named to serve on the House Armed Services subcommittees on Readiness and Cyber, Innovative Technologies and Information Systems.
On the Readiness Subcommittee, Moore said, he'd "advocate for the Ogden Air Logistics Complex and the Utah Test and Training Range as we advance the civilian workforce and depot operations." Both facilities are operated through Hill Air Force Base.
The Cyber subcommittee is new, he said, and will focus on "issues of the future" like acquisition of computer software, cyber security and cyber operations.
"The 309th Software Maintenance Wing at Hill Air Force Base contributes to the capability and prowess of America’s cyber warriors, and I look forward to ensuring they have the tools to keep America safe," Moore, a Salt Lake City Republican, said in a statement.
Moore also serves on the House Natural Resources Committee, but subcommittee assignments have yet to be made. Moore won election to the 1st District seat last November and replaced Rob Bishop, who didn't seek reelection after nine terms.