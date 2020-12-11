WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Rep. Rob Bishop is out of the hospital after suffering a minor stroke and, while slowed, is getting back into action.
He’s using a walker, he said, and anticipates needing physical therapy to help mend his body, impacted mainly on the right side. Whatever the case, he expects to recuperate.
“I will need some physical therapy so my mind can finally tell my leg what to do and it will do it again,” Bishop, 69, said Friday in an interview with the Standard-Examiner. “I expect that within a matter of weeks, maybe months, to come back.”
Gauging by the dry wit he’s known for, the 1st District congressman is back to normal.
“The one thing you can tell them is with the tests I took, I can now prove that I do have a brain and I do have a heart,” he joked.
He also took a good-natured swipe at the doctors counseling him on use of walking aids. “These young doctors were saying, ‘Well, if you go to the airport with a cane, it won’t look all that strange. Most people your age would look normal with a cane,’” Bishop said. “And I was, what do you mean my age? You jerk.”
Bishop, a Republican from Brigham City who’s finishing his ninth and final term, suffered the stroke on Monday but didn’t know what it was that had actually happened. “I though I was just dizzy and if I had a good night’s sleep it would fix it, but it didn’t,” he said.
He subsequently went to George Washington University Hospital on Tuesday and stayed overnight until Wednesday.
Bishop only has about three more weeks in office. He didn’t seek election to a 10th term and GOPer Blake Moore won the contest last month for the seat covering Northern Utah. The new lawmakers are to be sworn in to office next month. The swearing in each new congressional term traditionally occurs on Jan. 3.