U.S. Sen. Mike Lee and U.S. Rep. Blake Moore, Northern Utah's representative to the U.S. House, will be taking questions during a virtual town hall gathering on Wednesday.
"This is your chance to ask us your questions directly and speak with us about issues that are important to you," Lee said in a Facebook post on the planned meeting.
It starts at 6:15 p.m. on Wednesday, hosted by Lee's office, but featuring both Utah lawmakers. Lee is holding an earlier virtual town hall meeting with U.S. Rep. Burgess Owens starting at 5 p.m. on Wednesday.
To sign up to take part, go to lee.senate.gov/live. The gathering can also be viewed on Lee's Facebook page, facebook.com/senatormikelee.
The COVID-19 relief plan put forward by the Biden administration has been a big legislative focus of late. The U.S. Senate passed the $1.9 trillion plan put forward by the Democratic president on Saturday along partisan lines. Lee, like other Republicans, blasted the plan in a statement on Saturday.
"This bloated, wasteful bill was not written for patients or businesses or workers suffering from COVID; it was written for the Democratic Party. It’s a shame and a sham," Lee said in his statement. The House is expected to take it up this week.
In other business, Lee, Moore and the rest of Utah's delegation to Washington, D.C., sent a letter to President Joe Biden on Friday voicing support for a "permanent, legislative" solution to questions about the boundaries of Bears Ears and Grand Staircase-Escalante national monuments. The precise borders of the monuments have been a focus of debate and change dating at least to the administration of President Barack Obama.
"A legislative approach — if pursued with the support of the Utah delegation — would serve both the nation and our constituents," reads the letter, released publicly on Tuesday.
Moore took over from Rep. Rob Bishop, who didn't seek re-election last year.