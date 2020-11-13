OGDEN — U.S. Sen. Mitt Romney is coming to Ogden.
He's opening an office here, anyway.
The Republican senator's office said in a statement Friday that he had opened new offices in Ogden and Spanish Fork. The offices are meant to serve constituents in the area trying to navigate the federal bureaucracy.
“I am committed to ensuring Utahns continue to receive the assistance they need on issues related to Social Security, Medicare, veterans’ benefits and other federal matters,” Romney said.
The Ogden office is located at the James V. Hansen Federal Building, 324 25th St., Suite 1018. The statement advises those seeking assistance to call 385-264-7885 to schedule an appointment.
The Spanish Fork Office is located at 648 N. 900 East, Suite 8. Call 801-515-7230 to schedule an appointment.
Romney also has Utah offices in Salt Lake City and St. George.
U.S. Sen. Mike Lee, the state's other senator, has offices in Ogden, St. George and Salt Lake City.