SOUTH OGDEN — The busy U.S. 89 thoroughfare through South Ogden will be getting a facelift.
The 3.3-mile section from 40th Street south-southeast to Harrison Boulevard will be the focus of a $5 million resurfacing project starting sometime this summer. The roadway may not be particularly bumpy or problematic now, and the aim of the Utah Department of Transportation initiative is to keep it that way.
“The pavement is still in fairly good condition,” UDOT spokesman John Gleason said in an email to the Standard-Examiner. “UDOT’s maintenance program is designed to maintain roads in good condition with regular minor resurfacing projects like this one versus waiting until the road is in bad shape and requires a more extensive rebuild.”
UDOT plans to pick a contractor in early March and complete the work between early July and mid-September. The top 1.5 inches of asphalt in the section will be removed and replaced, two sections of guardrail will be replaced and 15 new pedestrian ramps are to be installed connecting sidewalks to crosswalks in the section, thus improving accessibility.
Daytime commuters need not worry too much. UDOT plans call for the work to occur during non-rush hour times, 7 p.m. to 6 a.m., Monday through Saturday. Only on Sundays will construction take place during the day.
“Most work is being done at night because U.S. 89 experiences such heavy daytime traffic in this area,” Gleason said. With that in mind, the South Ogden City Council on Feb. 18 approved an exception to the city’s noise ordinance that will allow for the nighttime UDOT work and the likely construction sounds that will come with the activity.
During work hours, the contractor will have to keep at least one 11-foot lane of traffic open in each direction. The existing number of travel and turn lanes will be maintained during non-work hours, 6 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Saturday.
According to UDOT statistics, the section from 40th Street south to 5000 South averaged 29,000 autos per day in 2018 and 27,000 vehicles a day south of that to Harrison Boulevard. By way of comparison, average daily traffic on U.S. 89 south of Harrison Boulevard to Interstate 84 ranged from 43,000 to 46,000.
The U.S. 89-Harrison Boulevard intersection was the focus of an upgrade last year, meant to make it easier for northbound U.S. 89 motorists to merge onto Harrison Boulevard.
Further south in Davis County, U.S. 89 will be the focus of an even bigger $480 million upgrade starting in the spring. That project calls for the addition of a lane of traffic in each direction to Farmington and improvements at several crossings, all with the aim of keeping traffic moving.