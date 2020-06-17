OGDEN — Jamie Cheek‘s decision to jump headfirst into politics, to run for office, started taking root four years ago.
“In 2016, I was pregnant with my daughter and cried on election night because of what happened, Trump winning,” she said.
With Donald Trump’s upset win in the U.S. presidential race that year, she decided that being a regular voter wasn’t enough. She got more involved with the Democratic Party and, after U.S. Rep. Rob Bishop announced he wouldn’t seek reelection to the 1st District seat, she took it a step further — announcing plans to run for the post. Now the Ogden woman is battling it out with Darren Parry for the Democratic nomination in the race ahead of the June 30 primary.
The 1st District leans heavily Republican, but Cheek — running as a self-described progressive and focused on issues like health care and climate change — is enthusiastic, confident even.
“We’ve never nominated a progressive,” she said, noting the long list of more moderate Democrats who have sought the 1st District seat in elections past only to fall short, way short. “So let’s try something a little bit different. Let’s see if we can excite voters.”
She sees herself as energizing voters, empowering them to take control and offering a brand-new perspective. She also notes that she would be the first woman to hold the 1st District post, if elected.
“I think that we need to be bringing the power of Congress back to the people. Everyday Americans can have these conversations and can make the right choices for America. And it doesn’t have to be career politicians. It doesn’t have to be middle-aged white dudes who are making all those decisions for us,” she said.
Cheek is district director for the Utah State Office of Rehabilitation, which helps connect people with disabilities, those recovering from substance abuse and others with the services they need. Though she’s long paid attention to politics and been interested in politics, this is her first bid for office.
She decided to try for the 1st District post “because it’s the one that’s most local to me. And I think I’m a voice that people don’t normally get to hear,” she said. “And I think we’re going to make a real difference here.”
The winner of the Democratic primary faces off on Nov. 3 against the winner of the four-way Republican primary. Katie Witt, Kerry Gibson, Blake Moore and Bob Stevenson are the GOP contenders.
‘WIN A GOOD CHUNK OF THOSE VOTES’
On the issues, Cheek hits some of the key progressive Democratic points. She favors Medicare for all, universal healthcare coverage by expanding the federal Medicare program. She is for the Green New Deal, the proposal put forward by congressional Democrats to counter climate change. She thinks higher education needs to be more affordable, warning of a looming “student loan debt bubble” on the horizon.
She favors a pathway to citizenship for younger undocumented immigrants brought here by their parents, known as “Dreamers,” and, potentially, other classes of undocumented immigrants as well.
“We need to comprehensively change the way that the immigration system works in this country and make it easier for people to gain that path to citizenship,” she said. If undocumented immigrants have paid taxes, taken part in the economic system and otherwise followed U.S. laws, “there’s no reason why they shouldn’t be able to get access to citizenship.”
Beyond specific issues, she also offers herself up as a sharp contrast to Parry, more of a moderate. Parry, she notes, favors improving health care access in part by updating the Affordable Care Act, approved under President Barack Obama. Cheek doesn’t think the Affordable Care Act does enough.
She also decries Parry’s pro-life responses to a candidate survey carried out by the National Pro-Life Alliance. According to a copy of the survey Cheek posted on her Facebook page, Parry and the four GOP contenders said they would back varied legislative initiatives aimed at reining in abortion rights, including a constitutional amendment banning abortion except when the life of the mother is at risk.
Cheek is pro-choice and Parry’s pro-life stance as conveyed in the survey is “a big problem for me as a Democrat,” she said. “Women’s rights are at the forefront.”
Parry, for his part, said he didn’t recall particulars of the survey. But he’s personally pro-life, he said, while respecting Roe vs. Wade, the U.S. Supreme Court decision that upholds women’s abortion rights. “While I am pro-life personally, I obey the law of the land and the law of the land is Roe v. Wade,” he said. “I believe in free agency and I believe in a woman’s right to choose.”
More broadly, Cheek thinks this is the year a Democrat may have a chance at nabbing the 1st District post, won easily by Bishop, the GOP incumbent, in his nine bids for the seat. Bishop isn’t running again, Trump is generating discontent among many, there are plenty of voters who aren’t in lockstep with the Republican Party and she has the right mix of qualities to capitalize on it, Cheek argues.
“There are a large number of unaffiliated voters. There are Greens, there are Libertarians, there are independents. Our message and our stance align with a lot of the issues that those voters agree with,” she said. “I think that our focus on things like health care and education, which affect both Democrats and Republicans equally, are enough for Republicans to at least look at us. And I bet we can win a good chunk of those votes.”