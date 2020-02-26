U.S. House hopeful Kerry Gibson has the backing of a slew of state, county and local leaders serving Uintah and Duchesne counties in northeastern Utah.
The Republican hopeful for the 1st District House post released a list Wednesday of 25 leaders from, or serving, the two counties who support his bid. They include Utah Sen. Ron Winterton and Utah Reps. Scott Chew, Logan Wilde and Christine Watkins. Also on the list are Duchesne County Commissioners Greg Miles and Irene Hansen, Duchesne County Sheriff Travis Tucker, Uintah County Sheriff Steve Labrum and Unitah County Commissioners Brad Horrocks, Bart Haslem and Bill Stringer.
Gibson, a former Weber County commissioner and former head of the Utah Department of Agriculture and Food, released a list on Monday of 32 leaders in, or serving, Weber County who back his candidacy. He is one of 10 Republicans and 14 candidates who have announced plans to seek the House seat now held by U.S. Rep. Rob Bishop, who isn't seeking reelection.
Aside from Uintah and Duchesne counties, the 1st District includes Weber County, northern Davis County and six other northeastern and northern Utah counties.