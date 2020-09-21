SALT LAKE CITY — The two hopefuls for Utah's 1st District U.S. House seat face-off for the first time in a televised, live-streamed debate this week, offering Northern Utah residents the opportunity to size them up, side by side.
Thus far, Democrat Darren Parry and Republican Blake Moore have waged relatively low-key campaigns, avoiding large-scale gatherings to guard against the spread of COVID-19. On Thursday, they'll meet as part of a Utah Debate Commission debate, offering up their positions on the issues. The debate, going from 6-7 p.m., will be televised by the state's major broadcast TV stations and streamed on the Utah Debate Commission Facebook page and website.
Moore, a management consultant from Salt Lake City, has put the focus on his conservative values and outlook, said Chase Christiansen, a campaign advisor. Christiansen also cited Moore's "complex problem solving" skills and his international diplomatic and intelligence experience abroad and in Washington, D.C.
Parry, a moderate Democrat who touts a middle-of-the-road approach, said he just hopes voters take the time to learn about the hopefuls. He's a leader in the Northwestern Band of the Shoshone Nation. "I think the biggest thing is if people will take the time to look at our messages. ... I think they will be pleasantly surprised," he said.
In a district that leans heavily Republican, getting that moderate message across could be key for Parry. Bishop won each of his nine terms by wide margins, and according to results of a Utah Debate Commission poll used to determine the participants in the varied debates the group will host, Moore was favored by 48.6% of respondents to 22.4% for Parry. Another 28% said they were undecided while 1% cited other preferences.
Despite the poll difference, Christiansen said Moore isn't resting on his GOP laurels. "He's working hard to earn the trust of Northern Utah voters and feels confident that conservative values and ideals are what will get our country back on track," Christiansen said.
Either way, with Bishop not seeking reelection, the 1st District — covering Weber County, northern Davis County and eight other northern and northeastern Utah counties — will get a new leader in Congress. Both Parry and Moore are seeking public office for the first time.
While Moore has focused on his conservative outlook and Parry has emphasized his moderate approach, the campaign hasn't been strictly about issues.
Moore's residency in Salt Lake City, actually outside the confines of the 1st District, has been a point of contention for Parry, a lifelong 1st District resident. The U.S. Constitution requires only that House members reside in the states they represent, not necessarily the districts.
"I think Blake not living in the district is a big deal," Parry said. "I just think it's so important that those who represent you live around you." Though he grew up in Ogden, leaving the city after he graduated Ogden High School in 1998, Moore now lives on the East Bench of Salt Lake City. Parry wonders how someone from such an urban locale can represent the rural interests of the 1st District, Utah's only U.S. House district that doesn't contain a slice of Salt Lake County.
Christiansen, in response, said it's about getting effective leadership. "Washington, D.C., needs problem solvers and dynamic leadership. As an Ogden native and lifelong Utahn, Blake clearly knows and understands the 1st District," he said. "We need to talk about national issues that affect Northern Utahns, such as getting people back to work safely, how we can handle a possible COVID resurgence and our federal response to potential Russian and Chinese meddling in our elections."
Election Day is Nov. 3, and as the day nears, there haven't been a lot of traditional events or activities, aiming to guard against the spread of COVID-19. The focus among the candidates, instead, has been on meetings with small groups, online events and telephone connections. The candidates are to meet virtually Tuesday afternoon in an online gathering hosted by the Salt Lake Chamber of Commerce that's focused on economic issues.
"The campaign's different than I thought it would be," said Parry.
He's held weekly online forums on varied issues and held small gatherings with local leaders from around the 1st District. "Very small gatherings, social distancing, masks required, all of it — just to be safe as possible," Parry said.
Likewise, Moore has been meeting with local officials throughout the district. The candidate has also made a concerted effort to get feedback from those living in the 1st District. Moore is one of 20 U.S. House hopefuls from around the country on the National Republican Congressional Committee's Vanguard program, meant to foster a relationship between the NRCC and hopefuls in open GOP-leaning seats.
Though viewable on broadcast TV stations, Thursday's debate will also be streamed at utahdebatecommission.org/live-feed and facebook.com/utahdebatecommission.