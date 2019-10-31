WASHINGTON, D.C. — Utah’s four U.S. House members split along party lines on the vote outlining the rules to govern the impeachment probe into President Donald Trump.
The three Republicans, Reps. Rob Bishop, Chris Stewart and John Curtis, voted against the measure, House Resolution 660, while the lone Democrat, Rep. Ben McAdams, voted for it. HR 660 passed largely along party lines, 232-196, and now the Democratic-led impeachment probe into Trump may formally proceed.
In a statement, Bishop decried what he said are the “flawed procedures” that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, a California Democrat, is following in leading the effort. Instead, he said, she should be focused on other issues, like a new trade accord with Mexico and Canada, military funding, border security and more.
“These issues are ready to be solved, but Pelosi wants to continue the circus,” said Bishop, who represents Weber County and northern Davis County.
He cited Alexander Hamilton, one of the nation’s Founding Fathers, in blasting the impeachment process. Hamilton “warned us of this day when he said, ‘the greatest danger (is) that the decision (on impeachment) will be regulated more by the comparative strength of parties, than by the real demonstrations of innocence or guilt.’”
Stewart criticized what he described as a secretive process spearheaded by Democrats involved in the impeachment effort.
“Only through a bipartisan process, in which both sides are given the opportunity to investigate, can we reach a conclusion that will be broadly accepted and factually sustained,” Stewart said in a statement. “This resolution fails to meet this standard and doesn’t follow the precedent of past impeachment investigations.”
Thus far, he charged, Democrats have been “selectively leaking soundbites in order to mislead the public.”
Curtis said the Democratic-led probe into Trump “is out of harmony with normal justice and impeachment precedents that protect against political and personal bias.” He went on, suggesting bias against Trump has spurred the impeachment process.
“Let’s be honest — it seems to me that a combination of the president’s style and a predetermined goal to remove him from office set this impeachment in motion on the day after the election,” Curtis said in a statement. He would back a process “that leads to more transparency, without the influence of politics, but today’s vote does the opposite.”
In voting for H.R. 660, McAdams called it “a vote to gather facts and create a fair process,” not a vote for or against impeachment.
“I will not decide for or against impeachment until the time that the facts have been disclosed and I have had a chance to weigh all the facts and evidence,” he said in a statement.
Meanwhile, McAdams said, he’s focused on other issues “such as lowering the cost of prescription drugs, improving air quality, fighting the opioid epidemic, and finding solutions to the alarming rise in suicide rates in our communities.”