Utah's federal delegation split on the controversial measures challenging some of the Electoral College vote counts from last November's presidential balloting, the issue that prompted violent protests Wednesday at the U.S. Capitol.
Utah's two U.S. senators and four U.S. House members, including U.S. Rep. Blake Moore, the Northern Utah representative, all voted against measures in the respective bodies objecting to vote totals in Arizona.
On a similar vote to object to the presidential vote in Pennsylvania, Sens. Mike Lee and Mitt Romney, Moore and U.S. Rep. John Curtis again voted no. U.S. Reps. Chris Stewart and Burgess Owens, meanwhile, voted in favor of the objection. Whatever the case, the measures challenging the Arizona and Pennsylvania votes were overwhelmingly defeated and, in tallying the Electoral College totals, lawmakers on Thursday ultimately confirmed Democrat Joe Biden's victory over Presidential Donald Trump in presidential voting.
Moore, in a statement Thursday morning, hours after the votes, noted that he's a backer of Trump, who has aggressively pushed to reverse his loss to Biden.
"A majority of Utahns wish the election would have gone (Trump's) way," Moore said. "However, I could not in good conscience endorse federal intervention in state-certified elections. It is up to states to implement their own laws and cast their own electoral votes, and it is up to the judiciary to determine if the states acted constitutionally in changing their election systems."
Despite Stewart's and Owens' yes votes on the Pennsylvania measure in the House, U.S. lawmakers overwhelmingly rebuffed it as well as the parallel measures targeting the Arizona vote totals. Motions to object to Pennsylvania's presidential vote failed 92-7 in the Senate and 282-138 in the House. Motions to object to the Arizona vote failed 93-6 in the Senate and 303-121 in the House.
Moore, a GOPer, like the rest of Utah's federal delegation, alluded to the U.S. Constitution in explaining his no votes. He represents the 1st District, which covers Weber County, northern Davis County and eight other counties.
"My interpretation is that the Constitution states Congress’s duty is to count electoral votes sent by the states. I believe that the Constitution does not give Congress the right to disenfranchise the states and thereby overthrow the electoral college — a long-time goal of Democrats," he said. The Electoral College "has elected many Republican presidents," including Trump, he said, and he trusts "that our Constitutional republic will continue to benefit from the Electoral College in the future."
Stewart, the 2nd District representative, had alluded to his plans to object to the presidential vote in a Facebook post on Monday, referencing unspecified voting irregularities and security issues in balloting around the country for president. "Voting is the most important duty we exercise in a republic. By my objection to certify the election, I am safeguarding the sanctity of each vote," Stewart wrote.
Owens, who represents Utah's 4th District, was signatory to a statement released Wednesday by 37 GOP House members explaining their objection to the Electoral College vote totals in Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. Formal objections during congressional proceedings Wednesday and early Thursday morning only materialized against totals in Arizona and Pennsylvania.
Rules governing elections in Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin were changed by officials not authorized to do so, "including governors, secretaries of state, election officials, judges and private parties," the statement said. Notwithstanding the fact that numerous courts around the country have rebuffed legal challenges to the voting, the statement went on, saying the 2020 election "became riddled with an unprecedented number of serious allegations of fraud and irregularities."
Curtis, who represents Utah's 3rd District, explained his plans to certify the Electoral College vote totals on Tuesday. "The Constitution grants Congress the specific authority to count electoral votes, not debate the merits of each state’s election laws or the validity of the electors they choose to send — to do so would be to federalize the election process, taking fundamental rights away from states," he said in a statement.
All six members of Utah's federal delegation criticized the violent activity Wednesday in Washington, D.C., that resulted in protestors forcefully entering the Capitol.
Moore "was greatly saddened and troubled by the assault on the United States Capitol yesterday, and I urge the American people to unite and help usher in a peaceful transfer of power," he said in a statement. "Violence and intimidation against the Legislative branch are unacceptable and un-American."