SALT LAKE CITY — In one of their first orders of business, Utah lawmakers on Tuesday are planning to honor LaWanna "Lou" Shurtliff, the Utah House member from Ogden who died late last month.
Ross Chambless, spokesman for Utah House Democrats, said Monday that lawmakers will take up a resolution on Tuesday, the first day of the 2021 legislative session, touting her years of service. Gov. Spencer Cox, meantime, ordered that U.S. and Utah flags be lowered on Tuesday in honor of Shurtliff.
“As a long-time representative and a beloved teacher at Ogden High School, Rep. Shurtliff was truly a devoted public servant,” Cox said in a statement. “We honor her long-standing service to our community and offer sincere condolences to her family and her many friends in the Legislature.”
Tuesday's resolution will likely be accompanied by remembrances from fellow lawmakers. "There'll be a number of legislators making remarks about that," Chambless said.
Shurtliff, from Ogden, died Dec. 30 after a three-week battle with pneumonia. She was the only Democratic state lawmaker from outside Salt Lake County and she had been elected last November to her second consecutive term in the District 10 post following a prior stint from 1999 to 2008. Her death surprised and saddened both Democrats and Republicans.
On Saturday, Democratic Party delegates from District 10 elected Rosemary Lesser to the vacant House post and she begins her formal duties with the start of the legislative session on Tuesday. This will be Lesser's first time in an elective post. She's a retired obstetrician-gynocologist and U.S. Air Force veteran from Ogden who's been active in the Democratic Party.
The announcement of plans to lower the U.S. and Utah flags on Tuesday drew comments of praise from legislative leaders. "She was a great example of someone who worked across the aisle to find common ground to address challenges facing our state," said Senate President Stuart Adams, a Republican.
House Speaker Brad Wilson, also a Republican, said the "regular festivities and spirited excitement normally associated with the beginning of our legislative session will take on a different tone this year."
Shurtliff worked many years as a teacher for Ogden High School before turning to politics and the Utah House. District 10 covers parts of southern Ogden and South Ogden.