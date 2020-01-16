SALT LAKE CITY — Rob Bishop won’t be running for governor of Utah.
But turns out the U.S. representative will be in the race. Gubernatorial hopeful Thomas Wright announced Wednesday that Bishop, a Republican from Brigham City, will be his running mate, on his ticket as candidate for lieutenant governor.
“In the past the lieutenant governor has been chosen for political strategy, but I chose my lieutenant governor based on the ability to govern,” Wright said in a statement on Thursday after announcing the decision.
Bishop, who won’t be seeking reelection to the U.S. House next year after nine terms in the post, had said he was mulling a bid for governor. But on Monday he said he wouldn’t run for governor after all and endorsed Wright’s candidacy.
Now, Bishop says his years as a lawmaker would help Wright govern, if elected.
“Thomas is going to use the experiences I’ve had to help create better government and better state policies for the future. We’re going make a good team and we’re going to move Utah forward with creative and pragmatic ideas,” said Bishop.
Wright, former head of the Utah Republican Party who has never been elected to public office, had emphasized his business and managerial skills in an interview with the Standard-Examiner during a stop in Ogden on Wednesday. Not coming from a traditional background, as an already elected leader seeking a higher-level post, he’d be able to approach problems in a more creative, innovative way. But he lauded Bishop’s years as an elected lawmaker.
“Congressman Bishop has legislative experience, D.C. influence, a background in public education and a history as a strong advocate and defender of rural Utah. Honestly, I’m honored to have the candidate I was most afraid of running against, as my lieutenant governor,” Wright said.
Following the announcement, Jeff Burningham, another GOP gubernatorial hopeful, swiped at the decision.
“The congressman has held political office since I was a baby,” Burningham said in a statement. “We need new leadership and fresh ideas. We need a governor who is politically unentangled, who doesn’t owe anyone any favors, and will do the right thing for Utah.”
The other GOP hopefuls are Spencer Cox, Jon Huntsman and Aimee Winder Newton. Zachary Moses and Nikki Pino are running as Democrats. Gov. Gary Herbert, a Republican, isn’t running for reelection.