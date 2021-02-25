A revamped version of House Bill 98, the measure to tweak the home inspection process that's drawn fire from some Northern Utah leaders, has received unanimous committee approval and awaits a vote by the full Utah House.
Despite the changes, some of the measure's critics remain concerned, worried in part that it gives home builders too much leeway in the plan review and inspection processes. With new home growth booming in Weber County and beyond, that's a big issue, both for builders and the government officials who oversee the construction process.
The measure, authored by Rep. Paul Ray, a Clearfield Republican, aims to streamline the bureaucratic process builders face to get new homes inspected, to minimize delays they can sometimes face. If a city or county takes longer than 14 days to complete a plan review, the builder can proceed without it, per the proposal. At the same time, if the city or county takes more than three days to finish a building inspection, the builder can hire someone to handle the task instead, those involved in the debate said Thursday.
Ray, addressing the House Political Subdivisions Committee on Wednesday, described the reworked measure as a compromise effort between representatives of cities and builders. The earlier version had let builders bypass cities altogether when getting inspections and hire their own inspectors, without giving city officials the three days spelled out in law to handle the task.
"Both sides of the bill are not happy to where we are from where we began," Ray said, but the participants in the talks have reached consensus.
In the end, the committee recommended approval of HB98 — which also scales back some of the standards cities can impose on new homes — in a 10-0 vote. The Utah League of Cities and Towns, which represents municipal interests, has taken a neutral stance on HB98.
"We're concerned with state overreach to traditional municipal authority," Cameron Diehl, executive director of the league, said Thursday. But given "the totality of the circumstances" and the back-and-forth in reaching the amended version of the bill, he said, the organization is staying on the fence on the issue.
Other city leaders, though, have lingering questions and concerns. The cities of North Ogden, West Haven, Kaysville and South Weber had passed resolutions raising concerns with the original version of HB98 or objecting to it.
Ryan Barker, a member of the North Ogden City Council, said Thursday that he still opposes HB98, the amendments notwithstanding. "Personally, I'm still opposed. I've spoken to the staff. We're still opposed," he said.
Builders sometimes schedule multiple appointments for a home inspection, unsure what day the structure will actually be ready for a visit. That can clog the inspection process and create backlogs, Barker said, making it tough to sometimes meet the three-day deadline to complete an inspection.
At the same time, he called into question the change that hinders the ability of cities to spell out some of the materials builders are to use in constructing new homes. Ray, who didn't respond to a Standard-Examiner query seeking comment, described that provision as a way to keep home prices in check in light of growing concerns about the lack of affordable housing in the state. Requiring brick or stone facades, say, "quickly adds cost to your homes," he said at Wednesday's hearing.
Hayley Alberts, a member of the South Weber City Council, also remains opposed to HB98. She understands that builders don't want to have to wait beyond three days if a city can't handle a home inspection in that time frame. Builders can contract independent, licensed inspectors to handle inspections in such circumstances, though not their own employees. But she worries about a change that she says would allow builders to ignore some of the concerns raised during the plan review process.
Aside from particulars of the bill, some have expressed concern with Ray's close involvement in such a measure as head of the Northern Wasatch Home Builders Association, a South Ogden-based trade group that represents Northern Utah’s construction industry.
Phil Swanson, a North Ogden City Council member, didn't mince his words when the body discussed the matter at its meeting on Wednesday.
"I'm thinking, how is this not a conflict of interest on his part being where he is employed as CEO and then pushing through a bill like this?" Swanson said. He went on: "This is just all around a bad bill that smells of incredibly deep pocketed lobbying and it bothers me really, really bad."
Ray, when discussing the measure at Wednesday's hearing, said the idea for the proposal didn't come to him from builders. Rather, it stemmed from his participation in roundtable talks on housing organized by then-U.S. Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson during the administration of President Trump.
"This bill came from work that I did in Washington, D.C.," Ray said.