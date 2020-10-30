OGDEN — Elections aren't only about attacks, recriminations and belittling your opponent, at least in an ideal world.
Taking their cue from Utah gubernatorial hopefuls Spencer Cox, a Republican, and Chris Peterson, a Democrat, the two District 8 Utah House hopefuls have put together their own video touting the import of civility in campaigning.
Rep. Steve Waldrip, the one-term Republican incumbent in the District 8 seat, and Oscar Mata, his Democratic challenger, put together the video earlier this week, echoing the message from the viral video Cox and Peterson released on Oct. 20. Here's part of the exchange between the Weber County candidates, borrowing some of the language from the gubernatorial hopefuls:
Mata: "Even though he's dressed like an uptight conservative ..."
Waldrip: "And he's dressed like a hippy liberal ..."
Mata: "There are some things that we agree on."
Waldrip: "We can debate issues without degrading each other."
Mata: "We can disagree without hating each other."
Both Mata, from Harrisville, and Waldrip, from the Eden area, tipped their hats to Cox and Peterson as inspiration. They posted the video on their respective campaign Facebook pages.
"I thought, why can't we do that more broadly? Why can't we all take that approach to partisan races?" Waldrip told the Standard-Examiner. "I wish and hope it would catch on, that that'll become the thing to do."
Whether President Donald Trump and his opponent Joe Biden take such an approach as their campaigns wind down probably isn't in the offing. But maybe it could become the blueprint in Utah, serving as an example for the rest of the country, Waldrip thinks. "My point is that Utah ought to be different than what we see nationally and we don't want to go down that road," he said.
Indeed, Mata said the frequently vitriolic tone of politics on the national stage is getting tiresome.
"I think both Steve and I were just getting a little sick of the partisanship that's engulfing our country," he said. Out campaigning, Mata said, both he and Waldrip have been hearing from people "sick and tired of it."
In the Cox-Peterson video, which has garnered national attention, Peterson says win or lose, politicos in Utah work together. "So let's show the country that there's a better way," Cox finishes off.
District 8 covers Ogden's East Bench, most of Harrisville and the Ogden Valley. Voting culminates next Tuesday.