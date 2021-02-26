SALT LAKE CITY — A measure tweaking the home inspection process that's garnered a lot of attention from local leaders in Northern Utah has gotten the green light from the Utah House.
The House approved House Bill 98 on Friday 38-30 with seven representatives not casting ballots. Now it moves on to the Utah Senate for consideration.
The measure, authored by Rep. Paul Ray, a Clearfield Republican, aims to streamline the bureaucratic process builders face to get new homes inspected, to minimize delays they can sometimes face. Some city officials, though, have expressed concern that it puts more power in the hands of builders at the expense of municipal leaders.
The cities of North Ogden, West Haven, Kaysville and South Weber passed resolutions raising concerns with the original version of HB98 or objecting to it. It was subsequently reworked to address some of the issues.