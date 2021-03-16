SALT LAKE CITY — Last year, the proposal to turn unincorporated western Weber County into a new city evolved into a bitter dispute over the future of the zone.
As debate over the incorporation plans progressed, a parallel effort emerged, to carve a section out of the proposed city and instead annex it into Plain City. That muddied the issues at play and exacerbated tensions among residents of the area, now largely agricultural, but home to a growing number of residential subdivisions. Ultimately, voters last November rebuffed the incorporation plan, Proposition 18, and the annexation proposal — which took shape in response to Proposition 18 — fizzled.
Now comes a new measure approved by Utah lawmakers during the legislative session meant to head off such scenarios, to prevent messy collisions between competing annexation and incorporation initiatives. With the future of the western expanse of Weber County at stake, that's significant.
House Bill 115 "provides what everybody wanted, which was certainty as to what was going to happen," said Rep. Steve Waldrip, a Republican from the Eden area who sponsored the measure in the House.
What comes next in terms of development in western Weber County remains a question. In light of Proposition 18's defeat at the polls, Weber County commissioners hired a planning firm last January to help update the general plan for the area, the document that guides development and growth. Still, Waldrip hears talk from some of trying once again to incorporate the area, to turn the broad expanse west of Plain City, Marriott-Slaterville and West Haven into a city.
"They told me that they are very interested in starting it up again," Waldrip said.
Whatever happens, HB115, presuming Gov. Spencer Cox signs it into law, will add clarity if competing incorporation and annexation plans emerge. It passed both the Utah House and Utah Senate without any no votes and was crafted in cooperation with the Utah League of Cities and Towns and the Utah Association of Counties. It went to the governor's office on Monday.
"In the end, we had a piece of legislation that had no opposition from anyone," said Waldrip. That's a stark contrast to the divisive atmosphere between proponents and opponents of incorporation and annexation ahead of the Nov. 3 vote last year on Proposition 18.
Per its provisions, HB115 would prevent the emergence of overlapping incorporation and annexation measures, as occurred last year in Weber County. If a group of residents file a petition calling for incorporation, one of the first steps in the process, a 30-day period begins during which large landowners can opt out of the incorporation area and others may seek annexation into other cities, if their property abuts the other locales.
A study into the feasibility of incorporation is then completed and reviewed and a second 30-day period begins, per HB115. Owners of big landmasses like farms or industrial sites again have the option during the second 30 days to bow out and those pursuing annexation into other cities have time to complete those processes. Once the second 30-day period expires, the proposed boundaries of the new city are locked in until voters weigh in on the ballot question.
In the case in western Weber County last year, the proposed annexation of a portion of the new city outlined in Proposition 18 complicated the dynamics of the vote. Had Proposition 18 succeeded and annexation eventually been approved by Plain City officials, even after last November's vote, the area annexed would have been carved out of the new city. Thus, voters never had a firm picture of the proposed city's boundaries when they cast their ballots.
Duncan Murray, who had offered legal advice to the Proposition 18 proponents, said an earlier plan to address the situation that emerged from a special session last year didn't have sufficient input. The broader input in crafting HB115 made the difference in creating a more acceptable piece of legislation. "I just think that (Waldrip) did a great job," said Murry.
Valerie Hansen, who was a Proposition 18 backer, also lauded Waldrip's efforts to untangle the issue.
"We pushed then for a resolution so not only western Weber County, but anyone in the state would not have to deal with the issue," Hansen said, recalling some of the initial legal complications that emerged for those seeking the incorporation vote. "Waldrip is the one who stood up and took it upon himself to make sure the legislation happened to address that issue."
HB115 also contains provisions addressing annexations that cross county borders.