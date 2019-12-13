SALT LAKE CITY — You may see a slightly larger paycheck starting next January as well as an upward bump in the taxes you pay on food at the grocery store.
As expected, Utah lawmakers late Thursday night approved an overhaul of the state's tax system, trimming income taxes, boosting taxes on food and gas and more. All told, the change, pending Gov. Gary Herbert's signature making it law, will lower income tax inflows by $633 million and increase sales and other taxes by $478.5 million, resulting in a net reduction of $154.5 million, per the latest fiscal impact study on the measure.
Utah Rep. Mike Schultz, a Republican from Hooper who served on the special task force that crafted the measure, hailed the action, noting what he described as record-breaking revenue inflows into state coffers.
"It's time for citizens to get some of their hard-earned tax money back," he said Friday. He sees the income tax cut as a means of letting Utah residents "share in the economic progress of the state."
Talk about overhauling the state's tax system dates to the fall of 2018, Schultz said. After a controversial proposal during the legislative session earlier this year to create a slew of new sales taxes on a range of service fizzled, lawmakers formed the Utah Tax Restructuring and Equalization Task Force to study the matter over the summer and into the fall. The measure approved during Thursday's special session represented the culmination of the efforts.
Among other things, it trims the income tax rate from 4.95% to 4.66% and increases the sales tax on food at grocery stores from 1.75% to the full state rate of 4.85%. State withholding taxes should go down per the measure starting in the new year, theoretically resulting in slightly larger paychecks, Schultz said, while the increase in food taxes is scheduled to start on April 1.
Broadly, the overhaul outlines dramatic change in Utah’s tax structure, aiming, in part, to keep pace with the evolving source of tax revenue in the state. Notably, revenue from sales taxes on goods has waned as untaxed services account for more and more spending.
Though the change passed by wide margins, 20-7 in the Senate and 43-27 in the House, it has plenty of critics. No Democrats voted for the bill, according to UtahPolicy.com, and it had garnered opposition and criticism from advocates for the poor, worried about the jump in the sales tax on food.
Alex Cragun of Utahns Against Hunger decried the measure in a statement issued Thursday night. Provisions in the overhaul meant to help lower-income Utahns counter the increase in the food sales tax aren't enough.
"This tax increase will do real harm to Utahns. It will diminish the quality of life for far too many families and individuals leaving on the edges. The Utah legislature is accountable to them and every citizen for their actions in passing this bill," he said.
Advocates for education, too, have expressed concern. Schultz, though, said he expects education to get more funding in the coming legislative session, which starts next January.
This story will be updated.