WEST HAVEN — Have a question or suggestion for your representative at the state Capitol?
Four state lawmakers serving Weber County will attend a town hall meeting on Tuesday in West Haven ahead of the start of the legislative session. The event is open to the public, starts at 6 p.m. and will be held at the library at Rocky Mountain Junior High School, 4350 W. 4800 South. It’s sponsored by the RMJHS Parent Teacher Student Organization.
Four lawmakers plan to attend, Sen. David Buxton of Roy and Reps. Mike Schultz of Hooper, Calvin Musselman of West Haven and Lee Perry of Perry, whose districts all extend into part of the West Haven area. The 2020 Utah legislative session is set to start on Jan. 27.