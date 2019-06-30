A state senator is asking an uncomfortable question at the Utah Capitol: If a city council candidate fails to report campaign contributions, how will anyone know?
State law and city ordinances outline requirements for reporting contributions and expenditures by government candidates and office holders, and list potential penalties for violations.
But where’s the enforcement?
Sen. Daniel Thatcher, R-West Valley City, chairs the Legislature’s Government Operations Interim Committee. At the panel’s June 19 meeting, he said he had been looking into a case of possible corruption and decided to get the public’s attention by presenting it to the committee.
Regarding a city he would not identify, he said he had been told three council members reported no campaign donations or expenditures and then voted to hire a city lobbyist for a lavish sum. It is suspected that council members received campaign donations under the table and repaid the lobbyist with a fat city contract, Thatcher said.
“Let me be clear,” Thatcher said in an interview Wednesday. “If I had hard proof or hard evidence, I would name names and there would be a criminal investigation.”
He is left troubled about the unknowables.
“I believe the potential exists, and that concerns me,” he said. “The next question becomes, do we care? I think we need to. We need to know where those contributions are coming from and where those expenditures are going.”
Existing law already says a candidate who fails to file reports and transactions can be removed from the ballot, but Thatcher is looking for more solutions to head off abuses.
“If there was a solution, I would have already done it,” he said.
Of the lobbyist case, Thatcher said in the committee meeting, “How would we even know if something like that were happening?”
City clerks and recorders manage elections in most communities.
“Here’s my concern — I’m guessing they’re employed by the very people they’re being asked to oversee,” Thatcher said.
“If there are problems with that disclosure, I suspect they would not be very likely to bring it to light. Unless they were to anonymously have a conversation with a legislator.”
Derek Brenchley, Utah Lieutenant Governor’s Office deputy director, said there are many reasons why some candidates might have no transactions to report.
“Some candidates don’t even campaign,” he said, and incumbents often re-use old campaign signs and materials.
Brenchley told the committee it’s not the Legislature’s place to impose more campaign disclosure requirements on cities.
“This is very conspiracy-theory-esque,” he said of Thatcher’s arguments. “I think we should trust the city recorders to follow up on disclosures. I think saying we can’t trust our city recorders is slightly offensive.”
Brenchley said he’s run for local office before “and I know what the process is like.”
“We need to trust them as opposed to going out and searching for these campaign contributions that may or may not exist. If taxpayers have issue with the amount of money being paid to lobbyists, they just need to elect new city councilors.”
It’s a case of needed checks and balances, Thatcher responded.
“How would the public know if we’re not going back and checking or in some way giving support to these clerks who literally we’re asking them to check their bosses,” he said. “It’s not that I don’t believe they have integrity; of course they do.”
Asked Friday about enforcement of disclosures, Ogden City Recorder Tracy Hansen said, “There’s not a lot we can do.”
If a candidate misses a reporting deadline, he or she may be removed from the ballot. But Hansen said late filers are given an opportunity to correct the violation.
She goes through disclosure reports “to make sure it makes sense, is the cost recorded, do the totals add up.”
Her office also does random checks on reported contributions or expenditures to make sure they are legitimate or accurate.
“But I’m not really sure how you would ever see donations that weren’t reported,” she said. “It’s a big honor system.”
If a recorder significantly questions the accuracy of reports, the office can request an examination of all the books, and violations could be referred to the city attorney. City code says an offending candidate could be charged with an infraction.
Hansen said she’s never had to do that in the seven years she’s been recorder.
Dan Schroeder, a Weber State University physics professor, won a Utah Supreme Court case to obtain documents from a 2007 Ogden election financing scandal. An unregistered community group was used to secretly funnel campaign contributions to a pair of council candidates.
“It never occurred to me before that people could get away with something like that,” Schroeder said. “There was no way for the public to tell from the disclosure statements where the money was coming from.”
Schroeder said he’s sympathetic to very small communities’ governments, which have part-time people doing several jobs and might not have the training to adequately police campaign financing.
But the state would not be wrong to pay attention to issues in all sizes of cities, he said.
“They should still be leaning on cities to enforce the law,” he said. “The law still says any contribution has to be disclosed.”
Schroeder added, “My general thought is that there are all sorts of potential ways that those laws can be abused, either by finding loopholes that are actually legal, or doing things that are technically illegal but no one’s going to enforce it.”
Thatcher quoted spot checks from the Lieutenant Governor’s Office showing that 7% of municipal candidates in first-class cities reported no contributions in the 2017 election cycle. In towns, the smallest community classification, that total was 86%.
Thatcher said the city he investigated is not in his district and it’s not a first- or -second-class city (those of 65,000 or more population). And it’s not in his Salt Lake County district.
He hopes lawmakers will not take his worries lightly.
“We don’t know what we don’t know,” he said.