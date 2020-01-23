WEST HAVEN — If the petition drive to force a referendum on the controversial overhaul of Utah’s tax system is successful, lawmakers could opt to reverse the changes, according to a Weber County lawmaker.
“There’s a likelihood the bill gets pulled and just done and we just go,” said Rep. Calvin Musselman, a Republican from West Haven. “There’s a likelihood of that, and that we just start from square one.”
Moreover, lawmakers could be forced to make unexpected spending cuts to the state budget to deal with tax revenue imbalances the overhaul aimed to otherwise correct. The changes, approved by the Utah Legislature during a special session last month, cut state income taxes and increase state taxes on food, gas and certain services, thereby creating a more balanced revenue stream that better meets the state’s budget needs, backers say.
If the petition drive to force a referendum on the changes succeeds, though, putting implementation on hold, “we just go and we just cut and we cut and we cut,” Musselman said.
Rep. Lee Perry, a Republican from Perry, echoed that.
“We’re going to have to budget on a skinny budget this year,” he said, addressing the upshot if the petition drive succeeds. “As a legislature, we have to balance our budget.”
Moreover, said Perry, speaking at a legislative town hall Tuesday night in West Haven with Musselman and Rep. Mike Schultz, a Hooper Republican, taxpayers won’t see the benefits of the changes.
Overall, the overhaul would result in a net reduction of $160 million in taxes collected by the state, according to Schultz, most notably reducing the income taxes most Utahns pay. Some Utahns would be entitled to a one-time income tax rebate check in the spring per the changes, while other credits reduce income taxes in other ways, chiefly for lower- and moderate-income Utah families, proponents say.
If the petition effort is successful “there’s a lot of things that happen in this bill that won’t happen now,” Perry said. “You’re not going to see a rebate check mailed to you in April or March... When you go to do your taxes, you’re not going to see the tax rebates that you were hoping to see, maybe with the child tax credit. Some of those things can’t happen because this puts everything on hold.”
It’s not yet certain whether the petition drive succeeded. Foes of the tax overhaul had to collect around 116,000 signatures on petitions statewide to force a referendum on the measure, and though they say they met the goal, garnering 152,000 signatures, officials are still reviewing the petitions. If the signature threshold is met, though, implementation of the overhaul, Senate Bill 2001, would be put on hold at least until the Nov. 3 general election, when voters would decide whether to keep the change or scrap it.
The tax overhaul has become a red-hot issue in the state, and aside from addressing the upshot of the referendum drive, the three lawmakers on Tuesday defended the changes. All three voted for the change and Schultz served on the special task force that crafted the measure.
“Nobody was thrilled by the bill, every piece to it. I can tell you there is not one legislator up there that said, ‘Oh, this is the perfect fix-all bill.’ But we said this is better than where we’re at right now as a state because it puts money back in people’s pockets,” Perry said.
Healthy increases in recent years in income tax revenue, constitutionally earmarked for education, and relatively stagnant increases in sales and other tax revenues, used to cover other state expenses, spurred lawmakers to act, according to Schultz. The imbalance threatens the revenue stream for transportation, infrastructure and other non-education expenses.
“From day one we have said this is not about new revenue coming to the state. In fact, actually the goal all along has been tax cuts, an actual net tax cut to the citizens of the state,” Schultz said.
Some critics have expressed concern that by reducing income taxes, education, funded by the revenue stream, would be threatened. But money from the state for schools comes from other sources as well, and Schultz said education has received increases in state funding in recent years, with increases also likely in 2020.
Other critics have decried the increase in sales taxes on groceries that’s part of the changes, from 1.75% to the full state rate of 4.85%, worrying it’ll hit the poor hard. But Musselman noted the tax credits and other provisions meant to offset that. “I hear that it’s hurting the poor, but that’s not what the numbers are showing,” he said.
The 2020 legislative session starts next Monday. The lawmakers at the town hall, held at Rocky Mountain Junior High School and sponsored by the school’s parent-teacher-student organization, addressed a range of other subjects aside from tax reform, including the lack of affordable housing, gun control and more.