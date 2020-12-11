OGDEN — Utah Rep. Lou Shurtliff's condition is improving, though she remains hospitalized, family say.
The Ogden lawmaker was brought to McKay-Dee Hospital on Monday and placed on a ventilator due to pneumonia. She remains in the intensive care unit, according to a statement Thursday evening, and still needs ventilation support.
"However, we are very happy to report that her condition has improved significantly. Lou’s doctors are hopeful that she will be able to come off the ventilator in the near future," reads the statement.
Hospital officials have tested her for COVID-19 and several other viruses, but the tests have all come back negative and the cause of her health issues remains unknown.
Still, family "are thrilled that she is doing so well and are hopeful about her ongoing recovery," the statement said. "Lou continues to fight this illness with the same tenacity she uses to fight for her family and community."
Shurtliff, a Democrat in her 80s, represents District 10, which covers parts of southern Ogden and South Ogden. She was reelected to her second consecutive term last month and also held the seat from 1999 through 2008.
According to a post on Shurtliff's Facebook page, she reported feeling unwell last Sunday, which led to her hospitalization the next day. Her hospitalization has generated a strong outpouring from supporters and both Democratic and Republican lawmakers.