OGDEN — Family of Utah Rep. Lou Shurtliff still aren’t sure how she got pneumonia and the lawmaker remains hospitalized in the intensive-care unit at McKay-Dee Hospital, more than three weeks after first seeking medical care.
“She has had good days with encouraging improvement, as well as challenging days with concerning setbacks,” reads a post from Monday on her Facebook page. She’s connected to a ventilator, the post went on, “in stable but critical condition.”
Shurtliff, a Democrat from Ogden who represents District 10 in the Utah House, has been hospitalized for more than three weeks. She started feeling unwell on Dec. 6, subsequently received a diagnosis of pneumonia at a clinic and went to McKay-Dee Hospital in Ogden for treatment on Dec. 7.
Her physicians have been unable to pinpoint a cause for her condition but have ruled out COVID-19. “Doctors are primarily focusing on working to get her off the (ventilator) and sedation. There are still no clear answers as to what caused Lou’s illness, but we remain confident in her team and the care she is receiving,” reads Monday’s Facebook post.
Michelle Catts, Shurtliff’s granddaughter, said her grandmother has been heavily sedated while on the ventilator and unable to communicate. Members of the medical team caring for her, meanwhile, are puzzled at their inability to figure out what’s causing Shurtliff’s medical issues.
“The doctors haven’t given us a prognosis as her situation has been such a rollercoaster. She a bit of a perplexing case for them,” said Catts, nevertheless grateful for the care the doctors and nurses have provided. “They have tested her for everything possible, from COVID, bacterial and viral infections, but haven’t been able to find anything as an underlying cause.”
Shurtliff has generated a strong outpouring of support on social media, and her son and daughter have been able to visit her. All along, her posts have sounded a generally optimistic tone in regards to her prospects.
“Our family has received many well wishes and messages of support from friends, constituents, past students, community members and colleagues from the Hill. We are so grateful for the love and prayers in her behalf,” Catts said.
Shurtliff, who taught for many years at Ogden High School, won a second consecutive term to the District 10 seat in elections last month, on top of the five terms she served in the post from 1999 through 2008. District 10 covers parts of southern Ogden and South Ogden and Shurtliff is the only Democrat in Weber County’s state legislative delegation. Utah’s 2021 legislative session is set to begin Jan. 21.