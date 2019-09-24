WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Rep. Rob Bishop didn't back impeachment calls against Presidents George Bush or Barack Obama.
Following the announcement Tuesday by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi that the House will launch an impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump, he expressed his continued opposition to resorting to impeachment. The evidence, he said, doesn't support such action.
"Impeachment is the ultimate power Congress has over a president and should be used as a last resort, not for purely political purposes," Bishop, a Republican from Brigham City, said in a statement.
He said he resisted calls to impeach Bush, a Republican, and Obama, a Democrat, viewing those pushes as bids to bypass the will of the people as expressed at the ballot box. "Elections have consequences and the voters' will deserves respect," he said.
He went on, lamenting the impeachment push against Trump in similar terms.
"Since the election of President Trump, some have frantically searched for any justification to nullify the will of the people. They are still at it and there is not sufficient evidence to justify this approach," he said. Pelosi's actions, he continued, "take Congress away from doing things that meet the needs of the people."
In an Aug 16, 2018, town hall meeting in Morgan, Bishop said Trump's sometimes controversial manner can be effective, at least in some instances. But he indicated that Trump's manner also gives him pause at times.
“There are some things he does which are very blunt and very brusque and sometimes it produces results. Sometimes I worry about it and I cringe,” Bishop said.
He expressed agreement with most of Trump's policy decisions at the 2018 meeting, but also offered pointed thoughts on the president's Twitter habit. “I hate tweeting. I wish he would not do it,” Bishop said.
Bishop is in his ninth term and won't be seeking reelection in 2020.