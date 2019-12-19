WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Reps. Rob Bishop and Chris Stewart said the evidence put forth didn't back the impeachment of President Donald Trump.
Rep. John Curtis expressed relief that the impeachment vote is over, so Congress, or the U.S. House at least, can move on to other issues.
All three voted against impeachment.
Rep. Ben McAdams, the sole Democrat in Utah's U.S. House delegation, voted for impeachment and said he did so to hold Trump accountable for his actions. In the wake of Wednesday's historic impeachment vote, though, he said there are many other issues that need attention.
The U.S. House voted Wednesday night to impeach Trump on two counts, abuse of power and obstruction of Congress, with the Democratic majority pushing the measures through. Republicans voted unanimously against impeachment.
Here's how Utah's U.S. House delegation weighed in:
Bishop: The 1st Congressional District representative, a Republican from Brigham City, voiced opposition to impeachment back in September, when House Democrats announced they'd launch an impeachment probe. After Thursday's vote, he reiterated his concerns, noting that he had previously resisted talk of impeaching Presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama, seeing the efforts as politically motivated and worried they could undercut the will of voters.
"After three years and $30 million since Democrats began their goal of impeaching President Trump, we are faced with a vote that many are justifying not by facts, but mere feelings, hatred and animosity towards the president," Bishop said in a Facebook post. "Feelings ought to be irrelevant to this debate, and the facts certainly don’t rise to the level of an impeachable offense. For this reason, I voted no in the hopes of ending this farce and moving America forward."
Stewart: The 2nd Congressional District representative, a Republican from Farmington, has been a vociferous foe of impeachment. In a Facebook post after the impeachment voting, his response was fairly succinct.
"After participating in weeks of hearings, Democrats offered no evidence to prove that President Trump committed 'Treason, Bribery or other High Crimes and Misdemeanors.' I made the obvious choice and voted NO on impeachment," he wrote.
In a tweet Wednesday, though, he offered a more pointed reaction.
The impeachment vote had "nothing to do with Ukraine nothing to do with abuse of power and nothing to do with obstruction of Congress," he tweeted. Rather, it was about Democratic animus toward Trump. "This day is about one thing, and one thing only. They hate this President," Stewart said.
Curtis: The 3rd Congressional District representative, a Republican from Provo, suggested bias against Trump and politics spurred the impeachment effort. In a post-impeachment vote Facebook post he called for lawmakers to work together and to turn their focus to other issues.
"I am relieved that the House of Representatives can finally put this divisive impeachment behind us. Congress needs to move forward and begin passing legislation that will have a real and positive impact on Utahns and all Americans," Curtis said.
He noted bipartisan efforts to craft a new trade accord with Mexico and Canada and said other issues beckon. "I call on my colleagues on both sides to work together to find answers to the difficult issues of our day such as immigration, instability around the world, health care and the environment," he said.
McAdams: The 4th Congressional District representative, a Democrat from Salt Lake City, criticized Trump in explaining his vote for impeachment in a press release after Wednesday's vote.
"I voted yes. What the President did was wrong. His actions weakened our country and the checks and balances enshrined in our founding documents. I voted to hold him accountable for that," McAdams said.
But he called for unity going forward. "We must continue to work together as a Congress and as a country and I will continue working with Republicans and Democrats to find solutions to lower prescription drug prices, strengthen Utah's economy, protect seniors and children from predators and improve air quality," he wrote.
Following Wednesday's House action, Trump will face an impeachment trial in the U.S. Senate, probably after the New Year.