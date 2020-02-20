SALT LAKE CITY — Two top Utah lawmakers, both from Davis County, want President Donald Trump to know he's appreciated in Utah.
Utah Senate President Stuart Adams, of Layton, and Utah House Speaker Brad Wilson, of Kaysville, sent a letter to the president on Thursday lauding his leadership. As earlier promised, the Republican lawmakers also crafted a citation offering thanks for his service.
Utah has "greatly benefited" from Trump administration economic policies, the proclamation reads, and the two Utah lawmakers further cited tax cuts championed by the president and the repeal, suspension or revision of "onerous federal regulations." The proclamation also cited Trump's decision to reduce the size of Bears Ears and Grand Staircase-Escalante national monuments, saying the president has been "stalwart" in turning control of public lands over to Utah and other states.
Adams and Wilson made no reference to U.S. Sen. Mitt Romney's vote on Feb. 5 to convict Trump in his impeachment trial. That vote garnered plenty of backlash from many GOP lawmakers in Utah. But in issuing the citation, Adams and Wilson followed through on a decision by Republican lawmakers in Utah not to censure Romney for his vote but to offer a letter of thanks to Trump instead, as reported by the Associated Press.
The citation, signed only by Adams and Wilson but expressing the support of "the Utah State Legislature," was written like a formal resolution, with several introductory statements lauding Trump. It ended with a call to Congress. "Now therefore be it resolved, we call upon Congress to do what state legislatures across the country are doing and get back to work for the American people," it reads.
The U.S. Senate ultimately acquitted Trump in his impeachment trial, voting largely along party lines. Romney voted for Trump’s guilt on the count he faced of abuse of power, the only GOPer to do so, but not guilty on the second count of obstruction of justice, like his fellow Republicans.