The legal back-and-forth in the public records case involving former Weber County Commissioner Kerry Gibson is complete.
The five Utah Supreme Court justices on Friday heard oral arguments in the matter from Gibson's attorney and the lawyer representing freelance journalist Cathy McKitrick, who seeks release of a 2018 Ogden police probe into the former county official. Gibson has been fighting its release.
Following Friday's hourlong hearing, the justices took the matter under advisement, and now they need to rule, perhaps within three to six months, according to McKitrick's legal team. The case has been winding through the courts for more than two years, since Gibson filed suit on Oct. 31, 2018, in 2nd District Court in Ogden to block release of the police probe. McKitrick and the Standard-Examiner both filed public records requests in 2018 for a copy of the investigation and the Ogden Records Review Board on Sept. 6 that year agreed to McKitrick's request, precipitating Gibson's suit.
Though the review board agreed back in 2018 to release a redacted version of the police investigation, which resulted in no charges, followup action has been on hold pending resolution of the legal fight. The probe was focused on Gibson's duties as a county commissioner — more specifically, accusations of misdeeds and ethical lapses under his leadership.
Friday's hearing was held via video and the two sides reiterated some of the arguments they have put forward in the matter, also responding to questions from the justices. Technical questions related to Utah's public records law, the Government Records Access and Management Act, or GRAMA, are at the center of the legal fight. But broadly, Gibson — who unsuccessfully ran for the 1st District U.S. House seat last year as a GOPer, a contest ultimately won by Blake Moore — argues that his right to privacy is at stake.
"This is a criminal investigation that went nowhere, based upon unfounded data, shall we say, or statements or whatever you want to say. That's not the kind of thing as a policy matter that prosecutors or anybody should reveal ever because nothing has got anywhere," Gibson's attorney, Peter Stirba, told the justices.
Because the Ogden police probe led to no charges, Stirba went on, to release it would be unfair.
"Generally speaking, the policy should be that where we have uncharged conduct, unfounded conduct relating to a criminal investigation, unless there's a charge, that's not the kind of thing that should be in the public domain. It's obviously private information and should remain private," he said.
McKitrick's lawyers have argued that the way GRAMA is written, Gibson, though at the center of the issue, has no legal grounds to fight release of the police report, in part because it belongs to the City of Ogden. Beyond that, her attorneys say, the spirit of GRAMA is to allow scrutiny of public records.
"One of the reasons that we believe GRAMA was drafted the way it was is because the scheme is designed towards disclosure. If you gave unlimited appellate rights to anybody who disagreed or said I'm going to be embarrassed by these allegations, you'd be tied up just like this case has been in years of litigation," said David Reymann, representing McKitrick, who previously worked for the Standard-Examiner. Police reports, disciplinary records and investigations, Reymann noted, are released every day.
Though Gibson originally filed his suit to block release of the police probe in 2nd District Court in Ogden, the lower court has not yet weighed in on the question. McKitrick intervened in the case, charging that he has no legal basis to challenge the Ogden Records Review Board decision releasing the probe, the question now before the Utah Supreme Court.
Though the police report has not been released, those familiar with the investigation and the circumstances that led to it have discussed it with the Standard-Examiner. They say that it has its roots in discontent among Weber County roads and public works employees overseen by Gibson when he was a county commissioner. Gibson, a commissioner from 2015 through mid-2018, has charged that political foes were behind the probe, though he's provided no proof for his contention.
The Davis County Attorney’s Office reviewed the Ogden Police Department investigation into Gibson, ultimately announcing on May 17, 2018, that it would not file charges, thus dropping the matter. The attorney’s office said at the time that it had screened allegations that Gibson had tapped county equipment and county employees to do work on his family’s dairy farm, among other things.
After stepping down as county commissioner, Gibson took over as deputy director of the Utah Department of Natural Resources. Then-Gov. Gary Herbert subsequently tapped Gibson to take over as commissioner of the Utah Department of Agriculture and Food, where he served from April 2019 until January 2020, when he announced his U.S. House bid.
Last November, Gibson was a focus in a scathing review by the Utah State Auditor of Utah Department of Agriculture and Food operations under his leadership. The report said Gibson improperly used a state vehicle, questioned his role in selection of one of the firms that got a license to grow medical cannabis and targeted some of the underlings he brought on board in the department. Ultimately, Herbert's office placed Gibson on administrative leave as UDAF head owing to the varied issues, according to the audit.