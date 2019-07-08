LAYTON — As members of a special Utah legislative task force tour the state to gather input on the notion of overhauling the state's tax system, one thing's for sure, says Rep. Francis Gibson, R-Mapleton.
"There are a lot of different ideas out there," he said, addressing an open house Monday in Layton sponsored by the body, the Tax Restructuring and Equalization Task Force. Notwithstanding repeated suggestions from the public to the contrary, though, he said he has yet to make up his mind on a possible restructuring plan.
"Everything's on the table," said Sen. Lyle Hillyard, a Logan Republican, echoing the sentiment. He's co-chair of the task force along with Gibson.
Whatever the case, as the task force — made up of five state senators and five representatives — continues its fact-finding efforts, many residents have questions and concerns. The first take at reform, House Bill 441, was ultimately shot down during the legislative session earlier this year, due in part to jitters among some about proposed new sales taxes on a series of services.
Allen Miller, a Davis School District employee from Syracuse, worries any change will reduce the flow of state funds to education.
"That money's got to stay there for education and not be farmed out for different purposes," he said at Monday's gathering. "Our students are our future."
Pleasant View Mayor Leonard Call thinks taxes on some services may be in order, but not on essentials, like medical or psychiatric care. Either way, he's skeptical the task force can devise a "revenue neutral" plan, as some on the body hope — that is, a scheme that raises taxes in one or more areas and reduces them elsewhere, resulting in no net new tax funds. Any change, he suspects, will ultimately result in increased taxes, at least after the first few years of implementation.
Around 250 people attended Monday's meeting, the fifth of eight planned open houses the task force is holding across the state through July. Hillyard thinks formal task force meetings aimed at coming up with a proposal will start in August, but he set no specific timeline. Likewise, he doesn't know what, if any plan, will put to formal deliberation during a special session or in the regular legislative session next year.
"I say I want to get it right, not fast," he said.
The urgency in reforming Utah's tax structure, Hillyard thinks, stems in part from the slow rate of growth of sales tax revenue relative to population growth in the state. In the 1930s, 76% of sales were subject to sales taxes, but that has since fallen to 34% as sales of untaxed services grow. His hope, he said, is to come up with a plan that allows for a change in the way taxes are collected so that they grow correspondingly as the population grows.
In that vein, Utah Rep. Mike Schultz, a Hooper Republican who serves on the task force, noted relatively robust growth in income tax revenue across the state, constitutionally earmarked for education, but slower growth in other revenue streams. Thus, it becomes a matter of restructuring the state's tax system, enabling the money that comes in to be funneled to the areas where it's needed.
"We do not have a revenue problem. It's a structural problem," he said.
TAXES ON POLITICAL CONTRIBUTIONS?
In the varied task force open houses he's attended, a common call among those who have spoken out is to avoid any tax hikes, Hillyard said.
Taxes were a clear concern among many who spoke out Monday, particularly the notion of new taxes on services and worries it would adversely impact small businesses. But the ideas ran the gamut.
One speaker proposed increasing taxes on food, another spoke out against the notion, saying it would adversely impact lower-income residents and those living on fixed incomes.
Ronald Mortensen, of Bountiful, proposed reducing sales tax exemptions he says big businesses can tap, thereby increasing inflows into government coffers. He also pitched implementing a state lottery, legalizing online sports betting or taxing campaign contributions to create new revenue streams. The 4th District U.S. House race in Utah last year would have generated $540,000 by itself in tax revenue, he estimates.
Rick Smith, of Layton, who works for a canal company, expressed opposition to the idea of taxing water sales as had been contemplated earlier this year in connection with HB 441.
John Bradley, who serves on the Utah State Bar, worries about the notion of taxing legal services. Those seeking such aid are usually in legal trouble or trying to avoid such problems and taxing the service could make them steer clear of getting the help they need. "What you're doing is adding cost to an already miserable situation," he said.
The task force next meets on Tuesday in Roosevelt.