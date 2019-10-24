LAYTON — Utah Sen. Lyle Hillyard recoils when he hears complaints that the state tax reform proposal unveiled last week unfairly hits the poor and benefits the rich.
His inevitable response is a call for critics to peruse the plan.
"Read the bill, read the bill," said Hillyard, co-chair of the Tax Restructuring and Equalization Task Force, the body that came up with the plan.
As the proposal faces continued debate and tweaks, Hillyard addressed it at a forum on Wednesday in Layton, countering critics and insisting that change is needed given the evolving source of tax revenue in the state. All along, he and other task force members have emphasized with concern the reduction in sales tax revenue over the years as untaxed services account for a reported increasing share of sales relative to taxed tangible goods.
The new plan, publicly unveiled Oct. 18, would rebalance how taxes are levied and reduce income tax inflows statewide by $655 million while increasing revenue from sales and consumption taxes by $576 million, according to the task force. The end result would be a net tax reduction of $79 million, according to the plan iteration presented by Rep. Steve Waldrip, who also addressed the gathering. Moreover, plan advocates say, the new system would be a more stable source of revenue and more in tune with the shifting economy.
"Again, our goal is to expand the sales tax base that will grow with the population so we don't come back in another two or three years and say, 'Oh gosh, this is dying out like sales tax on goods,'" necessitating yet more change, said Hillyard, a Republican from Logan.
About 30 people attended Wednesday's forum, held at Layton City Hall and sponsored by Weber State University's Olene Walker Institute of Politics and Public Service. J. Stuart Adams, president of the Utah Senate, also took part.
One of the more controversial elements of the plan calls for increasing the state sales tax on groceries from the reduced rate of 1.75% to 4.85%, the state sales tax applicable to most goods. Advocates for low-income Utahns argue that such a change would be regressive, disproportionately impacting those with limited means.
Hillyard, though, singled out several plan provisions meant to counter the impact on poorer Utahns, like the proposed grocery tax credit, an income tax credit of up to $150 per household member to offset taxes paid on groceries. Likewise, Social Security income would no longer be subject to the state income tax, depending on income level, while the state income tax exemption per dependent would rise from $565 to as high as $2,500, also depending on income level.
Education advocates have expressed concern over the proposal to end the provision in the Utah Constitution earmarking income tax revenue for education. Advocates of the change, though, say it's needed so they have more control over how to spend income tax revenue depending on the state's particular needs. What's more, Hillyard said state lawmakers have always been cognizant of providing schools with funding.
Income tax funds have never been sufficient to meet the needs of public and higher education, he said, and lawmakers have always tapped other revenue sources as a supplement. That would continue.
In light of increasing consumption of services relative to goods, another element of the plan calls for new taxes on a series of services. Tour operators, veterinary services, handyman services and more would face new taxes, which has prompted alarm from some.
"Somebody sees that, they say, 'It's going to destroy my business,'" Hillyard said. However, other businesses have faced taxation, he said, and managed.
Whatever the case, he said task force members plan to review the services that would face taxation for the first time ahead of the group's next planned meeting on Nov. 7 "and really fine tune them."
Waldrip, a Republican from Eden, said lagging revenue to cover transportation costs, notably gas tax funds, is another big factor in the tax reform debate. The plan calls for an end to the sales tax exemption applicable to gasoline, at least temporarily, until an alternative user fee for motorists can be formulated.
Use of Utah roads has increased from 16.5 million vehicle miles traveled in 2002 to 21 million miles in 2017, Waldrip said. Yet, with the increasing fuel efficiency of cars, gas tax revenue has remained relatively flat.
"Very simply, we drive a lot. We like our cars and we hate gas tax," Waldrip said.
Task force members hope to approve change, at least in part, during a special session before the end of the year, according to Hillyard. Thus, proposed changes to the income tax rate could potentially take effect in the new calendar year, on Jan. 1, while lawmakers would be free to address other issues during the regular session starting next January.
According to figures presented by Waldrip:
- Income tax revenue coming into the state would drop by $396 million per the plan. It calls for a cut of 0.25 percentage points in the current income tax rate, 4.95%.
- The increased tax on food would generate an extra $250 million while the grocery tax credit would cost the state $146 million.
- The end to the tax exemption on gasoline would generate $240 million.