OGDEN — As he eases into the new post as homeless services coordinator for Utah, Wayne Niederhauser is aiming to get a sense of how the issue impacts the varied corners of the state.
To that end, he came to Ogden on Friday, visiting local officials who work with the homeless and touring the varied facilities here that contend with the issue.
“I have a statewide responsibility and one of the first things I’m going to do is visit all our local homeless coordinating councils. Happens to be Weber is one of the first," he said during his first stop here, at the Lantern House homeless shelter. "I'm here to listen, to discover."
Apart from Lantern House, he was to visit Youth Futures, which aids homeless teens and youth, and the YCC Family Crisis Center, which helps domestic violence and sexual assault victims. He was accompanied by Melissa Freigang, head of Weber County's Prosperity Center of Excellence, formed to help combat intergenerational poverty, and Kevin Eastman, who leads Weber Human Services, focused on providing mental health services, among other things.
Niederhauser, appointed on April 13 to the homeless services coordinator position by Gov. Spencer Cox, said one of his goals will be to form a "strategic plan" to deal with homelessness. The plan, he said, will allow for flexibility in how the issue is addressed from region to region in the state "because every place is a little bit different." He's met with officials focused on the homeless issue in Salt Lake County and will be visiting other parts of the state as well in the next two months or so.
Asked his thoughts on the state of homelessness in Utah, he indicated that parsing that very issue is his current focus. Niederhauser is the former president of the Utah Senate and now serves on several nonprofit boards. He runs a West Jordan-based real-estate firm, C.W. Real Estate Services. “That’s what I’m here today to do, to learn. I’m here to learn. I’m here to understand," he said.
The issue in Ogden emerged as an atypically visible issue late last year when a homeless encampment took shape along 33rd Street, just outside Lantern House. As many as 100 people living in 30 or so tents and other makeshift structures were living in the right-of-way along the street before a contingent of police, social workers and others cleared them out on Dec. 10. Subsequently, local officials said the homeless remain, though they've found other arrangements — with family, at homeless shelters or in other, less-visible locations in the area.
According to the point-in-time count of the homeless last year, carried out on Jan. 22, 2020, there were 411 homeless individuals that day in Weber County, up from 345 the year before. Of the 411, 334 were living in shelters and 77 were unsheltered. Figures for the 2021 count, carried out Jan. 28-30, aren't yet out.
Niederhauser's position is outlined in House Bill 347, approved earlier this year by the Utah legislature in a bid to refocus on the homeless issue. Among his duties will be coming up with the statewide plan to combat homelessness, working with a special council made of leaders and others from around the state who deal with the issue. He also has a support team that includes leaders from Utah's Department of Workforce Services, Department of Human Services and Department of Health, among others.
Freigang said Weber County officials have implemented numerous innovations to address homelessness and she hoped to get Niederhauser up to speed on what's happening here.
"Every place is different. I haven’t seen every other place, but I am impressed with what’s happening here," Niederhauser said.
Anna Davidson, homeless service advocate for the Ogden Police Department, took part in the tour of Lantern House with Neiderhauser. She touted the import of focusing on mental health issues in trying to get a grasp on homelessness. "I keep pushing the mental health piece," she said.
She also lauded the creation of Niederhauser's post. "I think it's the start of a good working relationship," she said.