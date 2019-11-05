OGDEN — Tuesday is Election Day, so if you haven’t cast a ballot yet, this is your last chance.
Polls open 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. Voting will take place at the five Weber County Library System libraries in Ogden, North Ogden, Huntsville, Washington Terrace and Roy. Voting will also be held at the Weber County Fairgrounds exhibition hall in Ogden. More information can be found on the Weber County Elections Office website at weberelections.com.
At stake are the mayoral seats in Ogden, North Ogden and Hooper as well as city and town council spots in Weber County’s 15 locales. All voters countywide may sound off on Proposition 3, the measure asking whether a special committee should be formed looking into the three-commissioner form of county government here, the first step to potentially moving from the format.
Voter interest typically wanes in off-year balloting, especially in non-presidential election years. Turnout counting mail-in ballots measured 27.2% as of Monday afternoon, 28,608 of 105,034 ballots sent out, according to the Weber County Elections Office. Weber County officials project it will reach 35%-40% after Tuesday’s voting.
Plenty is at stake at the local level. Ogden voters will decided whether to give Mike Caldwell, the incumbent mayor, his third term or go in a new direction under Angel Castillo, who’s challenging him.
North Ogden voters will pick a new mayor to finish the last two years of the term won in 2017 by Brent Taylor, the late mayor killed last year in Afghanistan while serving a one-year deployment with the Utah Army National Guard. The candidates are Lynn Satterthwaite, a former North Ogden City Council member, and S. Neal Berube, a business executive. What’s more, four of five North Ogden City Council seats are up for grabs, with six vying for three four-year posts on the body and two running for the last two years of a fourth spot.
Three of five city council posts are on the ballot in each of Weber County’s other largest cities, Roy, South Ogden and West Haven. In neighboring Davis County, Layton voters will pick a new leader, the candidates being Layton City Council members Joy Petro and Joyce Brown.
Passage of Proposition 3 could portend a push to shift from the three-commissioner form of government in Weber County, under which commissioners hold both legislative and executive functions. If approved, a special committee would look into the matter, deciding whether change might be in order and, if so, the alternative government format to potentially implement. Any proposed alternative would be the focus of a future vote. Among the varied alternatives are expanded commissions or an executive-council format, with an elected or appointed county executive working with an elected council holding just legislative responsibilities.