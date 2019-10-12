NORTH OGDEN — Planned upgrades to the 2600 North-Washington Boulevard intersection should start next spring, according to Utah Department of Transportation spokesman Vic Saunders.
The long-awaited upgrade had earlier been slated to start this year. But the process has taken longer than anticipated and now the timeline calls for completion of design work this year and then bidding of the project, said Jon Call, the North Ogden city administrator. Saunders said the work should be done by the fall of 2020.
UDOT is overseeing the work on each of the approaches to the intersection while the city of North Ogden is in charge of improvements further north on 400 East, according to Saunders. Call said city leaders, working with UDOT, hope to pick one contractor to handle the work for both, thus streamlining the process.
Plans call for widening each approach to the intersection, North Ogden's busiest, to accommodate growing traffic. Weekday rush hour traffic can lead to a long line of northbound Washington Boulevard cars attempting to turn west onto 2600 North, according to Call. Sometimes the backup extends to 2550 North, Call said, leading to fender benders.
According to a UDOT rendering, each approach will ultimately have two dedicated left-hand turn lanes. The northern and eastern approaches also have dedicated right-turn lanes.
Initially, the corridor north of 2600 North, which turns from Washington Boulevard into 400 East, is to be upgraded to Pleasant View Drive. Longer-term plans call for upgrades to Elberta Drive and then 3100 North, call said.
Going east, 2600 North is to be upgraded about two blocks to the North Branch library of the Weber County Library System. Going south, the upgrades extend to around 2550 North and going west the improvements will go to around 300 East.
The total cost of the upgrade, according to figures provided by Call and UDOT, amounts to $12.2 million, up from an earlier estimate of $10.5 million. That total includes $3 million from UDOT, $1.2 million from the city of North Ogden, $4.5 million funneled through the Weber Area Council of Governments and $3.5 million funneled through the Wasatch Front Regional Council.
UDOT held an open house on the plans in North Ogden on Sept. 24.
West of the intersection, 2600 North morphs into 2700 North and that corridor traveling west to Interstate 15 is getting more and more traffic. In fact, the 2700 North-I-15 intersection is the focus of another UDOT project, also meant to contend with growing congestion.
Per those $6.2 million plans, 2700 North is being widened at the location, among other things.