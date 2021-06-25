WASHINGTON TERRACE — As the Fourth of July nears, officials in the smaller cities of Weber County are debating how to deal with the specter of fires caused by fireworks given the drought and dry conditions.
Officials in Washington Terrace on Thursday approved an outright fireworks ban, similar to action by leaders in Ogden and North Ogden. "We've got a lot of positive feedback, people who've said, 'We hate it but we like it because we realize we're in an extreme situation,'" Tom Hanson, the Washington Terrace city manager, said Friday.
Officials in West Haven have asked Weber Fire District reps to provide a map identifying areas potentially vulnerable to fire. Then they'll debate the question of implementing fireworks restrictions at a special meeting next Tuesday. A ban isn't out of the question, said City Manager Matt Jensen, but action will be left to elected officials.
"They will review the map before deciding whether to 'ask' residents not to light fireworks or to 'prohibit' them in certain areas," reads a Facebook post by the city from Friday.
In South Ogden, fireworks are off limits in drier, more vulnerable areas of the city, same as in years past — around Nature Park, on either side of Burch Creek and east of Harrison Boulevard. The city also posted a message on Facebook calling for no fireworks in open fields and around dry brush, "going slightly further" than in years past, said City Manager Matt Dixon.
City leaders are trying to strike a balance between restricting fireworks in sensitive areas and "not going so far as to not allow people to be responsible and enjoy the celebrations in a safe way," Dixon said.
Roy, like many cities, has areas of the city where fireworks are prohibited, per a 2019 ordinance, but it hasn't taken additional steps. The areas where aerial fireworks are restricted include the corridor around the rail line cutting through the city, around the Denver and Rio Grande Trail and more.
Debate in Pleasant View on social media, as in many places, is strong. A post on a community Facebook page seeking feedback from residents generated a largely positive response to the question of whether a fireworks ban should be implemented.
"Yes please, short-term suffering for a long term gain is better than burning the place down," said one poster. "Maybe a rain dance would be a better way to celebrate."
Back in Washington Terrace, Hanson said Weber County Sheriff's Office reps have been advised of the fireworks restriction, to be in place for 90 days. City officials are also posting yard signs to get the word out to the public. "We'll make it clear that (fireworks violators) will be cited," Hanson said.
Meantime, many public fireworks shows are still going on, even if private use of fireworks is restricted. A post on the Weber County government Facebook page said shows are planned for Saturday in West Haven and Pleasant View, part of summer celebrations in the cities. Shows are planned for July 3 in North Ogden and Hooper and on July 5 in Farr West and Riverdale.