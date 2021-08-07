WASHINGTON TERRACE — Voters in Washington Terrace have a crowded field of eight to consider in primary balloting for two City Council seats.
After the dust settles following the close of balloting on Tuesday, the list will be whittled to the top four vote-getters, who will face off in the Nov. 2 general election. The contest is one of a handful around Weber County requiring a primary given the number of hopefuls.
Among the candidates are two incumbent City Council members, Larry Weir and Jeff West. The challengers are Scott Simpson, Hayden Christensen, Jill Christiansen, Kathleen Craynor, Cody Harris and Nathan Howard.
Following is more information on each, pulling from statements they’ve posted to vote.utah.gov, run by the Utah Lieutenant Governor’s Office, or their own social media pages.
Larry Weir: Weir, who’s retired from work as an engineer manager and quality manager for area companies, is seeking his second term on the body. “I am looking forward to continue serving the citizens of Washington Terrace and helping to shape the future of our great city,” he said.
He is active in the community, in both church and civic matters. He has served on the city’s parks and recreation committee, helped with Terrace Days and also sat on the city’s planning commission for eight years.
Kathleen Craynor: Craynor, who has worked as a registered nurse, feels compelled to public service.
“I was born in a small town in Utah and my family has always been active in local government. It was instilled in me that it was my civic duty to be involved in local government,” she said.
Among other activities, she’s helped organize sporting events for various companies. She’s an avid golfer.
Hayden Christensen: Christensen, an engineer, felt spurred to enter the race given the intense political and ideological debate that seems to predominate of late.
“With outside influences constantly pulling us in different political, ideological and cultural directions, it makes it hard to know which way is up,” he said. He went on: “I would like for our city to be a safe haven from all the turmoil that is happening in these times.”
He says he listens to his values. “I believe in being fiscally responsible, protecting the innocent and proper planning for future improvements,” he said.
Jill Christiansen: Christiansen, a homemaker, said she’s active in church and community activities. Most recently she’s volunteered at a nonprofit educational organization, serving as treasurer and board member.
Washington Terrace is “a wonderful community” and she plans to keep seeking ways to contribute to the city, she said.
Nathan Howard: Howard, a network engineer, noted how the city has come together in hard times and said he hopes it maintains its character.
“I want to continue to see this city grow, and I also want to see this city keep and maintain its roots and continue to be a great and safe neighborhood,” he said. “I want to see parks that provide a safe escape for residents. I want all of us to feel safe and happy here.”
He aims to be representative of everyone. “I plan to work with the mayor and the rest of the City Council to ensure that all residents of Washington Terrace are represented and all of our interests are met,” he said.
Cody Harris: Harris, who works for Utah’s Redistricting Committee and served in the U.S. Marines, said he is passionate about public service. He cited involvement in the Toys for Tots program, military funerals and a U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs nursing home.
“He flies two flags high above his land, the American flag and the Gadsden flag. Bring the power of knowledge to the people so they may act freely with it,” he said in his statement. The Gadsden flag features a coiled snake and reads “Don’t tread on me.”
Jeff West: West, an incumbent, works for a company that provides human resources and payroll services. He cited his deep roots in the city. “I want to do all I can to keep Washington Terrace a great place to live and to raise families,” he said in a Facebook post.
He calls for “smart and effective” economic development and would like to see increased community involvement. “There are opportunities for residents to get involved in planning and providing input for community development, service opportunities and neighborhood watch activities,” he said.
He also hopes to keep government spending in check. “As a city and council, we have been able to upgrade the city infrastructure without significantly increasing the tax burden for residents. We have a long-term plan to keep Washington Terrace safe and affordable,” he said.
He’d also seek ways to bolster code enforcement efforts.
Scott Simpson: Simpson noted his roots and involvement in the city.
“The reason I decided to run for City Council is I want to make Washington Terrace a better place to live. We need to be more unified as a city, I want to actually be your voice and vote for our best interest, I want to stand up for you,” he wrote in a Facebook post on his plans. Communication, he said, “is key.”