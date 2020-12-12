OGDEN — Out of work, unsure where they’d live because their landlord was pushing them out of their home, Rick and Nickole George were on pins and needles.
For a time the blended family of six — rocked as the COVID-19 pandemic started taking a larger and larger toll, causing an economic downturn and putting many out of work across Utah and beyond — split up. They scattered to stay with varied relatives here and in Wyoming, and Rick worried it might get worse.
“We were freaking out, for sure,” he said. “We both felt we were going to be homeless.”
Fortunately, it didn’t get that bad. Thanks to a rental-assistance program launched with federal CARES Act funds and administered locally by the Ogden-Weber Community Action Partnership, or OWCAP, they received help paying their rent and a new place to live in Ogden. “We’re so grateful,” Nickole said.
Even so, advocates for those in need in Weber County are sounding an alarm — not every story may end as happily going forward. With the special CARES Act rental-assistance funding running out and a federal eviction moratorium spurred by the COVID-19 downturn set to expire at the end of the year, they worry about a possible jump in people losing their homes.
“This has the potential to be disastrous,” said Andi Beadles, executive director of the Weber Housing Authority, which offers housing assistance to low- and moderate-income residents.
On the bright side, Weber County’s jobless rate for October, the last figure available, measured 4.7%, the lowest since the pandemic hit. The state rate measured 4.1%, also the lowest since before the pandemic. Vaccination against COVID-19 appears on the horizon. But advocates for the poor and working poor like Beadles, who favors an extension of the moratorium, are on guard.
Jennifer Gnagey, an adjunct economics professor at Weber State University, notes that the majority of rental-assistance funds — geared to those who have lost work due to COVID-19 and its ripple effects — are running out while demand for assistance holds steady. She’s been tracking eviction filings in the 2nd District Court in Ogden and the figures generally show a lower number of evictions from September going forward compared to the same period last year. That suggests the eviction moratorium is helping keep people in their homes.
At any rate, she worries about “a backlog of households with unpaid rent who will be at risk of eviction if the moratorium is not extended,” she said. “I do worry about a large wave of evictions at the beginning of January, however, I am not aware of good data on how large the wave might be.”
Christine Ipsen, the OWCAP executive director, said OWCAP has handed out some $1.89 million in special rent assistance to 832 households. Demand, though, is greater than the money available, she said, and the funding stream ends Dec. 31.
Yet one more worrisome figure — 47.5% of the those who have received help from the Lantern House since March 1 — were experiencing homelessness for the first time, according to Melissa Freigang, who heads Weber County’s Prosperity Center of Excellence. Lantern House is an Ogden homeless shelter.
“We have a large, vulnerable population and I think the pandemic has exacerbated that,” said Freigang. The Prosperity Center for Excellence helps coordinate efforts here to aid the poor and working poor.
In the case of the Georges, they had depleted their savings after Rick George lost his job in the oil industry. “This caught us off guard. We had the rug pulled out from under us,” he said.
But with the help of OWCAP and the rental-assistance funds, they were able to keep up on their monthly housing payments. After their landlord decided to sell the home where the family was living, complicating things yet again, OWCAP again stepped in. Funds secured through the agency helped cover the initial costs of renting another home, the house where the family is now living.
“I think we’re OK,” said Nickole George. She and her husband are on their feet, working, and things seem to have stabilized.
Looking forward into January, though, advocates like Beadles and Ipsen have questions. While Beadles sees signs of improvement, she also worries about the continued toll of COVID-19 and its potential to put those who contract the ailment or are quarantined by it to lose work.
“We are swamped with calls all day long with requests for rental assistance,” Beadles said. “The demand is still very overwhelming.”