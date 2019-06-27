Weber County officials on Tuesday, June 25, 2019, created a new entity, the Prosperity Center of Excellence, to help in efforts to fight poverty and other social woes. Melissa Freigang, center, was hired by the county in early June to run the new entity. Freigang will work with Weber Human Services, headed by Kevin Eastman, left, and the Weber-Morgan Health Department, headed by Brian Bennion, right. The three were photographed Tuesday, June 25, 2019, outside the Weber Center in downtown Ogden.