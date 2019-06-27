OGDEN — A new Weber County initiative aimed at fighting intergenerational poverty is helping 25 Ogden families and 71 people in all.
Another 10 families should be joining the rolls of those getting aid by next week, July 1.
Melissa Freigang, hired earlier this month to lead county efforts to fight poverty and help address other social issues, updated county leaders this week on the efforts. She said 218 social service agencies serving Weber County are assisting in the effort, meant to help families mired most deeply in poverty, with a particular focus on kids.
The update came as Weber County commissioners, meeting Tuesday, formally approved creation of a new entity that Freigang will head, the Prosperity Center of Excellence, working in tandem with the Weber-Morgan Health Department and Weber Human Services. “This is a new direction, something we’ve never envisioned before,” said County Commissioner Scott Jenkins.
The intergenerational poverty program, Integrated Community Action Now, or I-CAN, is a key element of the Prosperity Center of Excellence. The pilot initiative is funded in part by a $150,000 grant from the state, and Freigang told county leaders that the 25 families currently getting help, representing 41 kids and 30 adults, live in 16 Ogden households. Three families getting help had been living in a motel and are now in homes while a fourth had been in Lantern House, the Ogden homeless shelter.
What’s more, all the minors are enrolled in health coverage programs, she said, and they have shown improvement in educational attainment in both language arts and math.
Though I-CAN is a key initiative, it won’t be the only Prosperity Center of Excellence focus, she said. More generally, the entity will target things like homelessness and other social ills, aiming to change behavior to head off problems in the first place. “We just can’t keep pouring money into treatment,” Eastman said.
Freigang doesn’t intend to replace the existing social service providers. Rather, part of the aim is better coordinating what they do.
Per the I-CAN initiative, for instance, each family is assigned an intervention coach who will help them navigate the varied programs potentially at their disposal. One of the barriers for those needing help “is just navigating through the process,” said Brian Bennion, executive director of the Weber-Morgan Health Department.
Bennion and Eastman were key forces in creating the Prosperity Center of Excellence. It will actually be a division within the Weber-Morgan Health Department and its operation will be overseen by a county commission representative and the heads of Weber Human Services and the health department.
Specific goals and targets to gauge Freigang’s performance as leader of the new group are in the works. “We have an idea, but we haven’t firmed them up,” Bennion said.
Weber County has its share of social problems, leading to formation of the Prosperity Center for Excellence. According to undated Utah Department of Workforce Services figures, for instance, 10% of kids in Weber County are living in intergenerational poverty. That’s the highest rate along the Wasatch Front, exceeding the rates in Box Elder, Davis, Morgan, Salt Lake and Tooele counties.