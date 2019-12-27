OGDEN — Wendy Cooper reached a low point around 2015 and just couldn’t pull herself out of it.
Her abusive ex-boyfriend was stalking her and their kids. She had to work two, three jobs and still, it was never enough. “I had a car that didn’t run worth crap and I was living in my friend’s basement,” she said.
Fortunately, things took a turn for the better in the past year — a new job, a new place to live, a better car. And Cooper credits the help she’s gotten through a new program geared to those most in need, Weber County‘s Integrated Community Action Now initiative, or I-CAN. About a year old, it’s geared to help those mired in intergenerational poverty, and as boosters seek additional funding to keep it going for a second year, they point to Cooper’s case as an example of what the initiative can do.
“They definitely find a light in a dark spot,” Cooper said.
The program, so far, includes 35 families representing 39 adults and 53 kids, 92 people in all, and it helps them tap into the offerings provided by existing nonprofit and charitable groups that serve the county. Sometimes help is at the ready, it’s just a matter of knowing about it, and I-CAN social workers, called resource integration coaches, work with clients to point them in the right direction. Then, the families make the contacts to get the help they need.
“We kind of become the hub to make sure all the holes in the boat get fixed,” said Jen Garner, a resource integration coach who has worked with Cooper.
Cooper, though, speaking as her four kids, ages 3 to 8, clamored around the house, decked out with Christmas decorations, said it’s much more than that. I-CAN coaches helped Cooper sort out a mixup with her job application with the Internal Revenue Service, where she now works as a data clerk. They helped her connect with an agency that finds reliable used cars. They helped her improve her credit score and find affordable childcare.
“I would be at a loss without them,” Cooper said, citing the ongoing relationship with Garner and other coaches and the encouragement and moral support they give. “Everybody needs a Jen.”
I-CAN launched with a $150,000 grant funneled through the Utah Department of Workforce Services, targeting families from Ogden’s older core, where poverty is particularly pronounced. Melissa Freigang helped launch the program last year as a consultant to the county and was hired earlier this year by Weber County commissioners as a county employee to keep it going and to aid in other anti-poverty initiatives.
Now as I-CAN reaches the year mark, Freigang is an unabashed cheerleader. But she touts some of the figures that she says show the program is having results. Through last September, homelessness dropped among program participants, from 18% of them to just 1%. The share of adult program participants holding jobs that earn enough to meet their families’ needs went up, more kids aged 3-5 were enrolled in high-quality pre-school or pre-kindergarten programs and more parents were active in their kids’ schooling.
Parents, moreover, get coaching in dealing with charitable organizations and ferreting out the help they need. They are guided in setting small, achievable goals that lead to larger and larger accomplishments. “Then they have more confidence to take that next step on their own,” Garner said.
Though the DWS grant is winding down, Freigang is searching out other sources and says the program will continue. It’s a pilot program, and one of the aims at this stage is to see if it can be replicated and expanded.
‘DON’T GIVE UP’
Cooper, originally from Indiana, grew up in poverty. “There were no vacations or going to the movies or nothing. I realized at a young age that the world was no good,” she said.
There was a period as an adult when things were relatively stable. But after the end of the abusive relationship with her ex-boyfriend, which followed two failed marriages, she was in a dark place. The ex wouldn’t stop bothering her, though she has a restraining order against him and things, she hope, seem to be settling. She couldn’t find a landlord who would rent a home to her and her kids. Though she had work, she couldn’t find something that had a future.
“By the time I went there to get in the program, I was pretty defeated,” she said.
In the year since, though, she experienced a big turnaround. Notably, she and her kids are in their own rental home, and she’s planning to enroll in Western Governor’s University, a nonprofit online university, tapping a scholarship offered through I-CAN. She hopes the classwork helps her advance at the IRS, aiding in another eventual goal — home ownership.
Indeed, she has made a big turnaround in her life and if there’s one lesson from it all it’s that hope springs eternal.
“Don’t give up. There’s definitely hope and there’s definitely help,” she said.
