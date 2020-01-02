OGDEN — The Weber County Attorney’s Office has published their ruling as to whether or not two local police officers were justified in shooting a man in Roy earlier this year.
In letters dated for Nov. 25, Weber County Attorney Chris Allred ruled that officers from the Ogden and South Ogden police departments were justified when firing their weapons on July 31, leading to the death of 37-year-old Clearfield man Donald Lee Joseph.
The two officers who fired were identified as Ogden Police Officer Thomas Caygle and South Ogden Police Officer Curtis Ricks. The letters were addressed to South Ogden and Ogden police chiefs, Darin Parke and Randy Watt.
The letters were obtained by the Standard-Examiner from an open records request.
Included in the letters is a more detailed series of events that lead to the officers shooting Joseph.
Just before 1:30 a.m. on July 31, police were called to the Tanner Clinic in Roy after a nighttime custodian reported seeing a man with a black bandana over his face trying to break into the clinic. An officer arrived shortly after the call was made, and the officer said the alleged burglar Joseph “looked right at (him)” before running back inside the building.
More officers were sent to the scene, including Officer Ricks. Police were concerned about the safety of the custodian, who told police she locked herself in an exam room with only one door and no windows. At first, five officers went inside to try and clear the building, but realized more police would be needed due to the size and layout of the building.
Caygle, a K-9 handler, arrived at the clinic, met up with Ricks and began to sweep the building with his dog. While sweeping the building, Joseph tried to circle around and avoid the police, but an officer saw him. The officer commanded him to show his hands, but Joseph reportedly went back through a door and avoided police.
Ricks then told Caygle that the man was still moving around the building and was likely in the area of the building as the custodian, who was still hiding. Caygle continued to sweep the building, keeping his dog on a short leash.
When searching, Caygle did not have his gun drawn and was instead holding a flashlight and the dog’s leash. Ricks had a shotgun out that was filled with less-lethal bean bag rounds.
Caygle and the dog were in front and Ricks was behind when the pair rounded a corner. Caygle noticed his dog cut in front of him, and suddenly noticed Joseph coming at him from just inside a doorway.
Investigators said in the letter that, “the suspect had been standing just inside this doorway and and appears to have been waiting for someone to come around that corner for an attack.”
Caygle, whom investigators estimated was about two feet from Joseph at the start of the attack, said in an interview that he remembered seeing a “spike” in the man’s hand when he was coming at him.
“Caygle saw the suspect’s right hand and that ‘he raised it up as if he was going to stab me,’” one of the letters noted.
Caygle ran back, trying to get away from the suspect who was still coming at him. By that time, Caygle had dropped the leash and the dog was biting Joseph. He pulled out his handgun from his holster, raised the weapon and started shouting commands.
Ricks, who was just behind Caygle, told investigators he saw a knife in the man’s hand and fired two bean bag rounds, hitting Joseph once in the torso. However, the letter notes the shot did little to stop Joseph.
Immediately after the bean bag rounds were fired, Caygle fired his weapon multiple times and Joseph fell to the ground.
Police say that while on the ground, Joseph “was still trying to get Caygle with his weapon,” which prompted Ricks, now holding his handgun with lethal bullets, to fire a shot at Joseph.
Another officer kicked a knife out of Joseph’s hand before medics were called and he was rushed two doors down to the emergency room at Davis Hospital West. Joseph died at the hospital.
In August, police released body camera footage from Caygle during the shooting. The video shows Caygle and the K-9 walk around a corner before a man appears. In just a few seconds, multiple shots can be heard, including the gunfire from Ricks while Joseph was on the ground.
Investigators believed that it was “apparent” that Joseph was at the clinic to rob the pharmacy. They allege that they found multiple bottles containing “hundreds of Oxycotin and other opioid pills” in Joseph’s possession.
Allred ruled that because of Joseph repeatedly ignored calls for him to surrender and his armed attack on Caygle and Ricks, the officers were justified in using lethal force.
With the official ruling from the county attorney’s office, Ricks and Caygle are cleared to return to work at their respective departments.
The fatal shooting of Joseph was, at the time, the first fatal police shooting in 2019 in Weber County. Two other fatal shootings took place in the months afterward, the most recent incident taking place in South Ogden on Dec. 27.