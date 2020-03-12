OGDEN — If you're planning to run for office this election cycle, the time has come to formally register.
If you want to know who's truly planning to run, now's the time to start paying attention.
The period to formally file to run for office this year starts on Friday and goes through March 19. Many have already announced plans to seek office, even started fundraising. Fourteen people in all have said they're running for the 1st District U.S. House seat, for instance.
Now hopefuls will have to fill out the paperwork to make their candidacies official.
"There's usually a group that files right at the beginning of the period and then another group right at the end with everyone else in the middle. It is hard to predict, but I expect a few here first thing in the morning," Ryan Cowley, director of the Weber County Elections Office, said Thursday. All local filings will be posted on his office's website, www.weberelections.com, and election officials will "continuously" update the site through the period so the public can keep track.
Aside from the presidency and 1st District U.S. House seat, the Utah governor, state auditor and state treasurer are also on the ballot. Candidates for those posts file with the Utah Lieutenant Governor's Office.
More locally, the Utah House District 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12 and 29 seats and Utah Senate District 19 and 20 seats, all of which serve portions of Weber County, are also on the ballot. The Weber County posts up for grabs are seat C on the county commission, and the county assessor, recorder and treasurer posts.
It doesn't stop there. The District 4, 5 and 7 seats on the Weber School Board and the District 1, 3, 4, 5 and 6 seats on the Ogden School Board will also be on the ballot. The Ogden District 4 race will be for the last two years of the term.
State legislative and school board candidates file in the county where they live, so that'd be Cowley's office at the Weber Center in Ogden for Weber County hopefuls. Candidates for state office also have to fill out a conflict of interest form ahead of filing for office.
Judicial candidates file from July 1-15.
The primary is set for June 30 and the general election is Nov. 3.