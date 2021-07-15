OGDEN — Weber County’s 15 cities are in line to collect $44.24 million between them in federal American Rescue Plan Act funds.
Add the $50.54 million that Weber County government will get and that amounts to $94.78 million thanks to the measure, meant in part to help counter the economic ripple effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. It comes on top of the $44.87 million pumped into Weber County thanks to the federal CARES Act, the 2020 measure also meant to help ameliorate the impacts of the pandemic.
Weber County and the locales here are in the process of figuring out how to use the new funding, to be provided in two installments, one this year and the other in 2022. Weber County Commissioner Gage Froerer, though, said at the county level, officials foresee using funds on drinking water, sewer and broadband projects.
Bolstering public infrastructure, particularly projects that might otherwise be put off due to insufficient funding, is a key aim of the American Rescue Plan Act, or ARPA, Froerer said. “What can we do to help future generations, our kids and grandkids?” he said.
Roy Mayor Bob Dandoy said water, sewer and broadband are areas of possible investment that jump out to leaders there as well. Roy is in line to get $4.69 million and Dandoy noted that the state of Utah is willing to put up another $50 million in matching funds to help locales around the state with ARPA projects.
Roy leaders had a preliminary discussion on the issue at a meeting on July 6, and City Councilperson Diane Wilson expressed reservations about accepting the money in light of the ballooning federal deficit. “I’m not sure accepting the money is the right thing to do. It’s a difficult situation,” she said at the gathering. “The debt that’s being created for our posterity is appalling.”
The total funding to be spent per the federal measure amounts to $1.9 trillion, according to the National Association of Counties. Of that, $362 billion is to go to state and local governmental units across the country. Here in Utah, the 29 county governments are to receive $622.72 million while the state’s cities and towns are to get $476.44 million. The state is to get nearly $1.4 billion and Utah schools are to get $554.34 million.
The funding, however, can’t be sent back to the federal government to offset the deficit, and if Roy didn’t use it, the funds would likely go to another city or government unit, according to Dandoy. The funds earmarked for Utah and the governmental entities and schools here add up to $3.05 billion. “No, the (U.S.) Treasury doesn’t take the money back. I promise you, if Roy City chooses not to take it, there will be 274 other cities that will take it. All you have to do is choose one,” he said.
Dandoy noted several looming plans to upgrade Roy’s water lines, some in connection with pending road plans. Froerer mentioned the possibility of teaming with other public entities that provide sewer or water service to use ARPA funds. Many officials in Weber County and beyond, meanwhile, have been debating moves to bolster broadband accessibility.
Aside from public infrastructure, ARPA funds can also be used to help offset public health costs related to the pandemic and to offset dips in government funding due to the downturn brought on by the pandemic, according to the Utah League of Cities and Towns. The guidelines on how to use the funds have yet to be finalized, though. Funding is to be allocated by 2024 and spent by 2026.
Much of the funding from last year’s CARES Act was used in Weber County to help businesses and nonprofit organizations hit by the COVID-19 economic downturn. Schools and hospitals also received a share of the money.
Davis County’s 15 cities are to collectively get $43.43 million in ARPA funding, with the county government to get $69.05 million, or $112.47 million in all.
Here’s a breakdown of how the $44.24 million coming to Weber County’s 15 cities is to be allocated:
- Ogden, $25,612,830;
- Roy, $4,688,223;
- North Ogden, $2,435,893;
- South Ogden, $2,035,512;
- West Haven, $1,906,510;
- Pleasant View, $1,282,802;
- Washington Terrace, $1,094,507;
- Hooper, $1,083,145;
- Riverdale, $1,045,983;
- Plain City, $907,631;
- Farr West, $874,019;
- Harrisville, $813,305;
- Marriott-Slaterville, $224,629;
- Uintah, $160,128; and
- Hunstville $75,981.