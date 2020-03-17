OGDEN — The race for the sole seat coming open on the Weber County Commission has turned into a three-way race, for now.
The number of gubernatorial hopefuls has blossomed to 13 and now includes a former Utah House member from Ogden.
Six legislative races in Weber County, five for Utah House seats one for a Utah Senate post, have multiple candidates.
Here are some highlights of what voters can expect this coming election season as the filing period, which started Friday, March 13, and ends on Thursday, March 19, proceeds. The information comes from the Weber County Election Office website and includes some new and some familiar names.
Three Republicans, at least, will be sparring for the at-large C seat on the Weber County commission. Incumbent Jim Harvey is seeking a second term and he’ll face a challenge from Toby Mileski, the former mayor of Pleasant View, and Brenda Doris, a U.S. Coast Guard retiree with a background in emergency management.
Thirteen have filed to run for governor, including Neil Hansen, a Democrat from Ogden and former Utah House member who’s unsuccessfully vied for Weber County commission and other spots since his legislative tenure. The others are Republicans Jeff Burningham, Jon Huntsman, Thomas Wright, Aimee Winder Newton, Spencer Cox, Jan Garbett and Jason Christensen; Democrats Nikki Pino, Zachary Adam Moses, Christopher Peterson and Ryan Jackson; and Libertarian Daniel Rhead Cottam.
Several legislative races in Weber County have multiple candidates, the filings show as of Monday, with more possible as the filing period progresses.
GOPers Lorraine Brown and Travis Campbell have filed for the District 10 Utah House seat, now held by Democrat Lou Shurtliff. Shurtliff has said she plans to run again but hasn’t yet filed, according to the county election office website.
Kelly Miles, a Republican and the incumbent District 11 Utah House representative, will face a challenge from GOPer Elizabeth Carlin, who’s also filed for the post.
Mike Schultz, a Republican and the incumbent District 12 Utah House representative, has filed for reelection. Shawn Ferriola of the United Utah party is also seeking the post.
The District 29 House seat is coming open with Rep. Lee Perry’s decision not to seek reelection, and two have filed so far for the post, Republicans Sharlene Timmerman Pitman and Matt Gwynn. Democrat Kerry Wayne has said he also plans to seek the seat, though he hasn’t yet filed.
Republican Steve Waldrip is seeking his second term in the District 8 House seat. Democrat Oscar Mata, a Democrat, is also running.
Republican Ryan Wilcox has filed for the District 7 Utah House seat, now held by Kyle Andersen, a fellow GOPer.
Republican Calvin Musselman, a Republican, has filed for reelection to the District 9 Utah House seat.
Three have filed so far for the District 19 seat in the Utah Senate, now held by Sen. Allen Christensen, who isn’t running again. They are Republicans Johnny Ferry and John Johnson and Democrat Katy Owens.
Gregg Buxton, a Republican, has filed for reelection to the District 20 Senate seat. He’s the sole candidate so far.
The primary is June 30 and the general election is Nov. 3.