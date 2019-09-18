OGDEN — When he was running for a seat on the Weber County Commission last year, Gage Froerer’s background in real estate drew questions, at least from some.
In light of his possible election, wife Gloria Froerer’s posting as chairwoman of the Weber Housing Authority, too, garnered attention, some of it privately. The county provides administrative support to the housing authority, which helps provide housing for low- and moderate-income residents, and commissioners appoint its board members. That relationship prompted questions about a potential conflict of interest in the event Gage Froerer were to win, especially given both Froerers’ involvement in running Gage Froerer & Associates, an Ogden-based property management and real estate company.
All along, Gage Froerer, a former Utah House member who ultimately won the commission race and took office last January, rebuffed talk of a conflict, though. And on Tuesday, in reappointing Gloria Froerer to another term on the Weber Housing Authority Board, Gage Froerer’s fellow commissioners defended his service, mindful, perhaps, of the questions that emerged in last year’s contentious campaign. Though she remained on the board, Gloria Froerer stepped down as chairwoman last January, per a vow Gage Froerer had made in light of the questions, while Gage Froerer now serves on the Weber Housing Authority body as commission representative to the body, side-by-side with his wife.RELATED: Weber Co. Commission hopeful Froerer rebuffs questions, criticism in campaign
“We realize his wife serves on the board, but we felt it was not a conflict and we encouraged him to do that,” Commissioner Scott Jenkins said at Tuesday’s Weber County Commission meeting.
Commissioner Jim Harvey offered similar remarks. “I’m really, really happy Commissioner Froerer has agreed to do this,” Harvey said. He cited Gage Froerer’s experience in real estate matters and ability to grasp the housing issues the Weber Housing Authority aims to address.
Gage Froerer didn’t attend Tuesday’s meeting, but he said Monday that he would likely have recused himself from the vote on his wife given the familial relationship. Gloria Froerer has served for 10 years on the Weber Housing Authority Board, since it formed, according to Andi Beadles, the housing authority executive director.
He’s hard-pressed to precisely pinpoint the potential conflict of interest some worried about and doesn’t see a conflict himself with him and his wife serving on the Weber Housing Authority Board. Froerer asked that she step down from the board leadership post, though, “because of the potential misunderstanding by the public,” he said.
County commissioners on Tuesday also reappointed Maresha Bosgieter to the Weber Housing Authority Board and appointed two new members, Kevin Burns and Robert Boler, bringing the number of board representatives from five to seven. When Gloria Froerer stepped down as board chair last January, board member Robert Bischoff took on the leadership duties, according to Beadles.
Questions also emerged in last year’s county commission race about the contract Gage Froerer & Associates had won in December 2016 in a competitive process to help Weber County buy and sell property, when needed. That was long before Froerer’s election to the commission seat and long before the race.
If he were to win a commission seat, though, Froerer had said he would relinquish the contract. Eight months after taking office, the contract is still in effect.
Froerer, however, says he hasn’t tapped its terms for payment from the county. On the contrary, he said, he’s used his real estate expertise to help the county, reviewing real estate contracts, for instance, without pursuing compensation. Likewise, his company has aided Weber County, offering valuations of county land to aid it in sales, also without compensation, confirmed by Harvey and Sean Wilkinson, director of the Weber County Community and Economic Development Department.“He’s not done it for profit. He’s done it to better the position of the county every time,” Harvey said.
Froerer, from Huntsville, defeated incumbent James Ebert and James Couts last year in the June 26, 2018, Republican primary for the county commission seat. He didn’t face a Democrat in the November general election.