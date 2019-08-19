NORTH OGDEN — Weber County commissioners are going on the road again.
Per a decision announced last April to hold periodic meetings outside the usual meeting spot at the Weber Center in Ogden, they’ll hold their next regular meeting on Tuesday in North Ogden. It’s to start at 6 p.m. — later than the usual 10 a.m. start time — and will be held at North Ogden City Hall at 505 E. 2600 North.
Commissioners held their first meeting outside Ogden on April 30, when they met in Huntsville, drawing a large crowd to the Weber County Library System branch library there.