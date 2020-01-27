OGDEN — Weber County commissioners will hold a town hall on Wednesday — via telephone.
It'll be a first for county commissioners here or anywhere in Utah, county officials think. But federal lawmakers sometimes use tele-town halls, as they're known, to reach constituents.
The telephonic gathering is scheduled for Wednesday starting at 6 p.m. and all three commissioners, Jim Harvey, Gage Froerer and Scott Jenkins, are set to take part.
The vendor managing the software enabling the event will call and text more than 38,000 Weber County phone numbers in its database to generate participation. Those taking part will be able to participate from their homes or wherever it is their phone happens to be, precluding the need to travel.
Those not on the list who are interested in taking part may also sign up online at https://tthm.wufoo.com/forms/weber-county-commission-teletownhall-meeting. At 6 p.m on Wednesday, those signing up will get a phone call, allowing their participation.
"We want to reach an additional demographic," Harvey said. "We just want to be a lot more transparent. We have nothing to hide."
Commissioners will take questions from those taking part and answer them during the call, scheduled to potentially go until 8 p.m. They may even poll participants on varied topics.
Commissioners regularly meet most Tuesdays at 10 a.m. at the Weber Center in downtown Ogden and those gatherings are streamed live via Facebook. Not everyone can make the meetings or uses social media, though, and the planned telephonic gathering is meant as another form of outreach.
"Telephone town hall meetings enhance public access to county government by giving neighbors an opportunity to participate with and speak directly to your commissioners about a variety of issues," reads a county promotional blurb on the plans.