OGDEN — Plans for a new Weber County Library System facility, proposed to be in Farr West, have been scrapped — at least for now.
Weber County Commissioners had been debating whether to pursue a property tax hike to build the proposed $30 million facility, which would have been the sixth library in the county. But they decided Monday against the tax proposal, stalling the library plans.
“My answer is no. We have too many priorities,” said County Commissioner Gage Froerer, who spoke most adamantly against pursuing a tax increase.
Commissioners, though, reached consensus to hold hearings later this year on two other proposals to raise property taxes — for services provided in the county’s unincorporated corners and for flood-control efforts. The proposed hike in the municipal services fund property tax, paid only by property owners in unincorporated Weber County, would bolster collections by as much as 50% or so, from around $700,000 per year to $1.05 million.
The proposed hike in the county’s flood control fund, paid by property owners across the county, would increase collections by as much as 100%, from around $1 million to $2 million.
Scott Parke, the Weber County comptroller, said the decision to go forward with the truth in taxation hearings on the two tax hike plans doesn’t mean the increases will be implemented to the level proposed. Officials could decide to increase taxes by a lower amount, possibly if anticipated sales tax revenues are larger than now expected, or forego hikes altogether. But to comply with state guidelines, they needed to make a decision on possible action so the process to notify the public about the tax plans may proceed, per the timeline outlined by the state.
More details on the proposed tax hikes would come by Oct. 19. A hearing on the two tax hike plans would tentatively be held on Nov. 23. Commissioners would decide after that whether to implement the increases, which, if approved, wouldn’t take effect until 2022 when the increases would appear on tax bills.
THE PROPOSALSAs for the library proposal, Commissioner Scott Jenkins said more palatable, perhaps, would be building reserves in the county’s library fund and then moving forward with new library construction, maybe bonding for a lower amount than discussed with the Farr West proposal. The county recently retired debt and he’s leery of assuming new debt.
The proposal for the sixth library had called for a bond of up to $30 million. A bond in that amount would have required a property tax hike big enough to generate around $3.5 million a year — $2 million to cover yearly bond costs and $1.5 million to cover operational costs, according to county estimates.
In responding to news the commissioners wouldn’t pursue a tax hike to pay for a new library, Lynnda Wangsgard, director of the Weber County Library System, noted that many priorities the officials have to juggle. “We knew we were competing with them,” said.
Nevertheless, she lauded the proposal that emerged over the summer from the Weber County Library Board of Trustees, working with county financial officials. She’ll watch how the 2022 budgeting process unfolds to see if any possibilities emerge to proceed in some way with the plans.
“We thought we had an opportunity with a really strong business plan to go forward and put the library in place,” Wangsgard said.
The proposal had called for a new facility serving growing western Weber County that would have measured 48,000 square feet. It would have sat on land donated by the city of Farr West, an empty field along 2700 North, north of Wahlquist Junior High School.
As for the proposed hike in the municipal services fund, Jenkins noted the need for additional workers to help maintain and manage county roads. The flood control tax hike would help cover the cost in some $10 million in proposed upgrades of infrastructure meant to guard against flooding.