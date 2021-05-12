OGDEN — Spreading the message about the dangers of the COVID-19 virus and the importance of vaccination takes money, and Weber County commissioners on Tuesday bolstered the amount payable to their media consultant by $100,000 to cover the costs.
Per the amended contract, Salt Lake City-based Dicio Group will be able to earn up to $225,000 in the year ending July 31, up from the standard $125,000 per year. The contract amendment cites the import of increasing community outreach about economic relief funds available through the CARES Act and the need to augment efforts to promote vaccination against the COVID-19 virus. The CARES Act is the economic relief measure approved during the administration of President Donald Trump to contend with the economic downturn brought on by the pandemic.
“Let me just point out for the record, the Dicio team has put in over 1,750 hours, extra hours, working on the COVID-related projects that were needed for this county,” Commissioner Gage Froerer said at Tuesday’s meeting. County officials, he went on, “were kind of tossed into the thick as the vaccination process started,” and Dicio helped with communication efforts via social media and press releases, among other things.
Dicio also provides marketing, communications and other related services on more general county matters for county commissioners and, through a separate contract, for the Weber County Sheriff’s Office.
The amendment approved Tuesday doesn’t pinpoint how much of the $225,000 that the firm stands to earn stems from its COVID-19 communication efforts. Whatever the case, Froerer said the county should be able to get reimbursement for funding paid to Dicio for COVID-19-related matters via the American Rescue Plan Act, the economic relief measure passed under President Joe Biden.
Weber County first contracted for communication services with Dicio in 2017, paying the firm $57,799.89 that year. The amount the firm gets has steadily increased since then as it has taken on new communication responsibilities, and the COVID-19-related duties reflect another new facet of work in Weber County. All told, the county has paid Dicio $796,854.35 since 2017, including $94,887.10 so far in 2021, according to Transparent Utah, the online database of government spending managed by the Utah Office of the State Auditor.
Aside from managing Weber County’s varied social media accounts and preparing videos promoting varied aspects of county government, Dicio has helped with marketing of the Weber County Fair. Early last year, Dicio and the Weber County Sheriff’s Office signed a new contract worth $120,000 a year to provide communications and public relations for the law enforcement agency. Separately, the firm came under fire late last year in a critical audit of operations of the Utah Department of Agriculture and Food, where two Dicio principals had helped with communications in 2019 under Kerry Gibson, then the head of the department and a former Weber County commissioner.
As for efforts stemming from the pandemic, Dicio helped manage outreach to promote access to federal economic stimulus funds earmarked for companies and nonprofit groups adversely impacted by the COVID-19 situation. All told, 813 businesses accessed $15.78 million in grant funds and 69 nonprofits tapped into $5.74 million. The firm also helped with outreach to the public and crafted the Mask Up Weber campaign, an initiative featuring colorful messaging encouraging use of face coverings to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus.
“During the first month or so of the pandemic, they pretty much moved into our offices as they worked with every department as quickly as possible during a tumultuous and unpredictable time. They’ve led the charge on countless press releases, policy updates, social media communications, graphics, newsletters and videos. At one point, during a COVID multi-county press conference they organized, we had an earthquake and they still kept us rolling with it,” Froerer said in an email. He said the firm has also helped coordinate mask and vaccination messaging.
Though Dicio aided in communication efforts related to COVID-19, its primary working relationship is with Weber County commissioners, not the Weber-Morgan Health Department, responsible for leading the local effort to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic. Still, Dicio reps would reach out to health department officials on some of their plans and initiatives.
“They checked with us to make sure the way they were putting out (messaging) was appropriate,” said Brian Cowan, the health department director. Dicio also provided messaging that the Weber-Morgan Health Department used on its social media platforms to aid in getting people to vaccinate.
He steered clear of weighing in on the effectiveness of Dicio’s efforts in keeping the COVID-19 virus in check. “I really don’t have any data to quantify that,” he said.
Froerer, though, lauded Dicio’s ability to act quickly. Dicio staffers were among the first to push for a plan to respond to the COVID-19 situation in the pandemic’s early days. Since “we already had an integrated working relationship with the Dicio Group,” he went on, “we were able to jump on this duty immediately.”