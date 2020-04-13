OGDEN — After an eight-day prohibition, the Weber County Transfer Station in Ogden opens back up to self-haulers on Tuesday.
That's good news for those who have launched spring-cleaning efforts, trying to rid their yards of overgrowth or their garages and attics of unneeded clutter. Still, no cash will be accepted, just credit and debit cards. And transfer station workers will do what they can to make sure those using the facility don't mix too closely, all in the name of preventing the spread of coronavirus.
Employees "have been instructed to make sure the people are keeping their distance," said Sean Wilkinson, director of the county’s Community and Economic Development Department. The prohibition on cash aims to minimize exchanges between transfer station employees and the public and preclude the possibility of contaminated money infecting workers and customers.
Weber County officials initially implemented the prohibition on self-haulers on April 6 in response to health concerns related to coronavirus. Wasatch Integrated Waste Management District officials implemented a similar ban at the Davis Landfill in Layton on April 2, but it too will be lifted on Tuesday. As in Weber County, no cash will be accepted, and workers at the Davis County facility will try to maintain social spacing between customers.
The bans in each locale hadn't impacted commercial trash haulers, those who handle curbside residential garbage pickup. They just impacted self-haulers, individuals bringing in trash for disposal.
The initial ban on self-haulers, meant to reduce traffic at the facility and keep coronavirus from spreading, had caused grumbling among some. "We've taken an earful from it. A lot of very upset people," said Nathan Rich, executive director of the Wasatch Integrated Waste Management District.
At the same time, John Watson, Weber County's solid waste director, said the ban at the Weber County facility, located at 867 W. Wilson Lane, came as traffic from self-haulers increased. Spring cleaning accounted for part of the spike. But he thinks some of the traffic also came from people no longer working due to workplace restrictions brought on by coronavirus, now suddenly with more time on their hands to do other things.
Preceding the temporary April 6 closure, Watson said typical weekday traffic from self-haulers increased from around 100-200 a day to triple that, or 300-600 a day. Accordingly, starting Tuesday, he advises self-haulers coming to the Ogden facility to be prepared to wait given a likely rush of users. "The lines will be long, so people probably need to plan it," he said.
Similarly, commercial haulers "will be given priority," according to a Weber County statement on the matter, and will be able to bypass self-haulers to drop their loads first. "We are aware of the stress caused by a longer waits in lines. We apologize that you may have to wait so plan your trip to the station upon that possibility," reads the statement.
Rich noted "pent up demand" among self-haulers for a place to get rid of waste. And a statement on the Wasatch Integrated Waste Management District website warned users to expect delays because the number of customers allowed into the trash offloading area at any given time will be limited.
Trash brought to the transfer station in Ogden is later hauled to a landfill in Tooele County.